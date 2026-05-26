The Fairfax Music Boosters held a fundraiser dinner before the Spring Music Concert at Fairfax High School. Many people enjoyed a delicious meal before the festivities began.

The kindergarten through third grade students performed a musical called “It’s A Hit!”

The fourth graders played their recorders to “Hot Cross Buns x 2,” “Rolling Along,” and “Viva la Musica.”

The fifth grade band performed “Skip to My Lou,” “This Ol’ Man,” and “A Tisket a Tasket.”

The sixth grade band played “Chant and Celebration” and “Anyway You Want It.”

The junior high band played “Spania” and “Livin’ On A Prayer.”

The high school band played “Legend of the Eagles,” “Queen on Stage,” “The Star Wars Saga,” and “St. Petersburg March.”

The soprano 1s, soprano 2s, and altos sang “Be Like A Butterfly” and “Dreamer.”

The eighth grade choir sang “A Whole New World,” “Uncle Joe,” and “Take a Chance on Me.”

The Fairfax fifth and sixth grade choir performed “Count on Me” and “Listen to the Rain.”

Sixth grader Emmett Umbarger performed a piano solo at the Fairfax K-12 Spring Music Concert.

The Fairfax R-3 K-12 students celebrated the end of the year with a spring music concert and K-3 musical Wednesday, May 6.

The fifth and sixth grade choir sang “Count on Me” and “Listen to the Rain.” The 5th grade band performed “Skip to My Lou,” “This Ol’ Man,” and “A Tisket a Tasket.” Fifth grade performers included: percussion – Haleena Allen, Jonah Long, and William Oswald; flute – Greenley Grossman; clarinets – Harper Hicks and Presley Knight; alto saxophone – Eli Rogers; trumpet – Braleigh Stoner; and trombone – Twyla Elliott. The sixth grade band played “Chant and Celebration” and “Anyway You Want It.” Sixth grade singers and band members are: Eli Auwarter, Aspyn Fast (flute), Adelynn Giddinge (clarinet), Ryann Salmond (trumpet), Stella Terry (clarinet), Emmett Umbarger (alto saxophone), and Liam Powell (percussion).

The fourth graders played their recorders to “Hot Cross Buns x 2,” “Rolling Along,” and “Viva la Musica.” The 4th grade performers included Jese’ Aguilar, Xavier Bradbury, Paisleigh Daugherty, Ayden Harber, Lucy Heck, Jo Hurst, Ellee Salmond, Abbi Umbarger, Garrett Wintz, and Vonda Elliott.

The eighth grade choir sang “A Whole New World,” “Uncle Joe,” and “Take a Chance on Me.” Eighth grader choir members include Kaylee Allen, Katie Avrett, Dominick Bradbury, Geb Burke, Zander Grossman, Emma Ohlensehlen, Delaney Oswald, Mackenzie Oswald, Danyella Puentes, Jaycee Stoner, Ben Umbarger, Alex Wintz, and Lela Wright.

The junior high band played “Spania” and “Livin’ On A Prayer.” The junior high band includes: flutes – Jaycee Stoner and Emma Ohlensehlen; clarinets – Geb Burke, Danyella Puentes, and Parker Woodring; alto saxophones – Alex Wintz, Wendy Hurst, and Patrick Wheeler; baritone saxophone – Lela Wright; trumpets – Mackenzie Oswald and Ava Oswald; baritones – Delaney Oswald, Katie Avrett, and MJ May; tubas – Zander Grossman and Joel Vance; and percussion – Zailynn Cook, Zach Koop, Brody Landess, and Ben Umbarger.

The SSA (soprano 1s, soprano 2s, and altos) performed “Be Like A Butterfly” and “Dreamer.”

Emmett Umbarger performed a piano solo.

The high school band played “Legend of the Eagles,” “Queen on Stage” (the seniors’ request), “The Star Wars Saga” (the seniors’ request), and “St. Petersburg March.” High school band members include: flute – Kelsey Avrett; clarinets – Lexi Brown and Aliyah Pearce; bass clarinet – Erin Eyman; alto saxophone – Chloe Vernon; tenor saxophone – Olivia Woods; baritone saxophone – Joaquin Hill; trumpets – Austin Helfers and Jude Long; trombone – Mason Kingery; baritone – Deyton Burke; tuba – Johnny Pickard; and Percussion – Trent Frohn, Kenneth Kirkpatrick, and Chase Gayler.

The kindergarten through third grade performed a musical called “It’s A Hit!” Performers included: kindergarten – Jackson Brandt, Liam Daugherty, Claire Oswald, Addison Rafe, Emma Schlup, Ella Smith, Patrick Swenson, and Cammie White; first graders – Wesley Long, Aubree Simmons, Harper Smith, and Memo Chavez; second graders – Garrett Reed, Wade Reed, Isaiah Terry, Charlie White, and Jackson Zumbrunnen; and third graders – Caiden Hines, Taylor Long, Isaiah Price, Lane Reed, Alex Rhoades, Brentley Stevens, and Nash Stevens.