The First Christian Church, Rock Port, Missouri, will host its third annual women’s conference Friday, June 5, and Saturday, June 6. All women are invited to this free event, “Mountain Movers – Walking in the Power.” The doors will open Friday night at 5:00 p.m. with dinner at 5:30 p.m. Saturday morning, the doors will open at 9:30 a.m. Brunch and a fried chicken lunch will be served Saturday.

“Mountain Movers” will have three powerful speaker sessions, worship, and a breakout session led by Kailea Nauman.

Cara Starns, a published author and powerful speaker from Kentucky, will be Friday night’s speaker to kick off the conference.

Christy Hoagland will lead worship Saturday morning. Over the past decade, she has ministered to the incarcerated, the homeless, to those in addiction and recovery, beside hospital beds and in her living room.

The conference will close with Scott Schaefer, who is an anointed speaker.

There will be vendors to buy goodies and door prizes as well. The conference ends at 3:00 p.m.

Come to Mountain Movers as they talk about Walking in Power and what that truly looks like in a believer’s life! Bring a friend and be ready to worship our King Jesus!

To register, visit Mountain Movers on Facebook, or contact First Christian Church, 660-744-2486 or firstchristian@rpt.coop. First Christian Church is located at 501 S. Market, Rock Port.