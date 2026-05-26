Free summer meals for all kids and teens are available weekdays through the Kids’ Summer Meals program. The Tarkio Nutrition Center, located at 412 Main Street in Tarkio, will serve breakfast and lunch – completely free for every child in the community. Breakfast for kids will be served from 8:00 to 9:00 a.m. Lunch for kids will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Families in Fairfax can pre-order lunch Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, but must call 660-736-5725 by 9:00 a.m. that day. Meals are reserved on a first‑come, first‑served basis, so be sure to call in advance. Meals can be picked up from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Fairfax branch of the Atchison County Library, located at 118 E. Main Street in Fairfax.

The menu is:

May 27: Breakfast – Pancakes; Lunch – Chicken parmesan sandwich or peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

May 28: Breakfast – Oatmeal; Lunch – Ham balls or peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

May 29: Breakfast – Toast with jelly and fruit; Lunch – Roast beef sandwich or peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

June 1: Breakfast – Cereal with milk; Lunch – Ham and scalloped potatoes, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, or ham/turkey sandwich.

June 2: Breakfast – Waffles; Lunch – Oven baked fried chicken, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, or ham/turkey sandwich.

June 3: Breakfast – Pancakes; Lunch – Fish sandwich, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, or ham/turkey sandwich.