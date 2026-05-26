The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed May 15, 2026, by Jones Family Farm of Atchison County, LLC, to Three Sisters Renewables, LLC, for land in Section 23, Township 66, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed May 15, 2026, by James and Barbara Schooler to James and Barbara Schooler for land in Section 23, Township 64, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed May 15, 2026, by James Schooler to Andrea Schooler for land in Section 23, Township 64, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed May 15, 2026, by Barbara Schooler to Beverly King and Chance Hecker for land in Section 23, Township 64, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed May 18, 2026, by Wayne and Susan Andersen to Wayne and Susan Andersen, Co-Trustees of the Wayne and Susan Andersen Joint Revocable Trust, for land in Section 24, Township 67, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed May 18, 2026, by Scott and Deborah Fletcher to Andrea Meek-Gronquist and Jacob Gronquist for Lots 7 and 8, Block 8, Original Plat, Tarkio, Missouri.