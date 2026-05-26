St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Westboro, Missouri, will be hosting Vacation Bible School Monday, June 1, through Friday, June 5, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. for children ages 3 (potty trained) through 12 years. The VBS program will take place at St. John’s on Friday, June 5, at 6:00 p.m.

During the week, the kids will go on the ultimate Alaskan adventure where northern lights glow over majestic mountains, racing rivers, and glistening glaciers. As the kids trek the tundra, they’ll explore how easy it is to lose sight of what’s true in our wild world today. Pointing them toward Jesus, True North VBS shows them that He is a faithful friend we can always trust. He’s our True North!

If you are interested in helping that week or in signing your child(ren) up, text Baleigh Heits at 660-253-0704 or Maddi Cotton at 660-853-1157. They are excited to go on this Alaskan adventure!