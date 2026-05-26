The Tarkio R-I Board of Education held its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. in the central office of the Tarkio R-I School District. The meeting was called to order by President Josh Wright. Other board members present were Brooke Vette, Amy Hurst, Rachel Rolf, Jamie Barnett, and Sam Hannah (entered at 7:30 p.m.). Corey Martin was absent. Following the Pledge of Allegiance, the agenda was approved as presented.

The consent agenda was approved. It included the following items:

• The minutes from the April 15, 2026, regular and closed session meetings and the May 7, 2026, special meeting

• Transfer of funds to pay certified teachers

• Program Evaluations for Instructional Climate, Multicultural, Disability Awareness, & Gender Fair Practices, Migratory Services, English as a Second Language, Homeless, and Community Education (tabled from April’s Meeting)

Other items approved under the consent agenda included:

• A contract with Tarkio Tech for 2026-27

• The district’s agreement with ACES for 2026-27

• The 2026-27 Professional Development Activities Plan

• Football Field Painting Agreement for 2026

• Vo-Tech Transportation Agreement for 2026-27

• List of Surplus Items for Advertisement

• Letters of resignation/retirement from Mrs. Brooke Domingo and Mr. Casey Martin effective June 30, 2026.

The district financial reports were presented for the month and the board approved the bills for the month. A four-year utility report was provided. The MOCAAT accounts have a combined $474,644 in interest earnings through April 30, 2026, on the reserve balances the district has invested with MOCAAT since July 1, 2024. Mr. Heddinger did point out some irregular expenses for this past month. These included $108,150.47 to Veregy for the initial phase of the elementary renovation project, $5,207.80 to MSHSAA for 2026-27 membership fees/dues, $34,500 to Sleek Creek for construction of the new storage building at the football/track complex, and $34,310.39 to Waldinger Group for replacement of a new water heater and new hot water loop system in the junior high/high school building.

There were no public comments during the public time of the meeting. Mrs. Nikki Parshall provided the TAC report for the month of April. Mrs. Hughes, school nurse, provided a detailed health and wellness report covering the 2025-26 school year month by month. Mrs. Blu Dow provided a CTA report for the month of April/May. A Career Ladder Summary report was presented to the board highlighting the number of hours in various categories that teachers worked outside their contractual requirements.

Administration Reports

Mr. Barnes submitted an elementary report. Overall enrollment for the building at the end of the year was 148 students. Overall attendance for the year was 95.09%. MAP testing was completed by May 1. Elementary field day was held May 15. Mrs. Seiter was thanked for planning a fun and active day. Step up day for all students Preschool to fifth grade took place May 15. The end of the year awards assembly took place May 19 and school dismissed for summer break at 12:30 tp.m. hat day. The PD Committee met on Wednesday, May 20, to reorganize for the upcoming year and to set the PD Schedule for the upcoming year. Teachers are in the process of checking out. Curriculum camp will start May 26 and will continue through June 5. Really Great Reading Training for teachers in grades K-3 will take place on May 27. Final work is being done on curricular expenditures for next year, as well as technology order and furniture lists. June core data information is being entered. The fourth grade class presented their wax museum Wednesday, May 13. Preparations are being made in the elementary school for summer remodel projects. Companies will be onsite starting Tuesday, May 26 for demo and remodel work.

Mr. Petersen submitted a junior high and high school report. Enrollment numbers were 79 in the middle school and 91 in the high school. MAP and EOC testing went off without a hitch and was finished on May 7. Several junior high/high school teachers will be involved in curriculum camp and other summer PD opportunities. Mr. Petersen addressed some potential handbook changes for next year including having one lunch shift, Missouri options program, tech school info, academic dishonesty, updated cell phone policy, tardiness, and rewards trip criteria. Congratulations to members of the EA Wolves track team for making it to state. Summer weightlifting and practices will be starting after Memorial Day.

Mr. Heddinger gave the following report:

• MSBA Video Summary – No Rrport

• Building and Grounds Update – The new storage building at the track is completed. There was a kickoff meeting May 19 with Veregy and staff from Tarkio to help get things finalized for work to officially begin on June 1. Coach Piper and volunteers from the football team will be helping to move the remaining furniture and items from the POD so demolition can begin. The door project will begin on June 8 with the installation of the exterior doors, then move into the interior doors by mid-June. The window project will begin on May 22. All projects related to the elementary renovation have an anticipated completion date of July 31.

• Core Data/MOSIS Submissions – The next MOSIS/Core Data submission is due by June 30. Everyone is already starting to complete their respective part to make this deadline. The first run of the data will be on May 21, and anticipated completion will be May 29.

• Preliminary Budget – The preliminary budget for 2026-27 continues to take shape. The salary schedules that will be presented to the board under new business have been built into the preliminary budget. During the June meeting Mr. Heddinger will share the final preliminary budget for board approval to begin on July 1, 2026.

• Legislative Update – Mr. Heddinger shared that the most recent legislative session ended with little fanfare. Almost all legislation that could have an impact on education failed to pass and in some cases failed to even come to a vote. School funding continues to be a difficult one and during this legislative session $138 million was withheld from the formula. When this is combined with last year’s $190 million shortfall and other cuts to areas like transportation the total comes to $362.7 million in lost state aid for public schools over FY26 and FY27. As a Hold Harmless district, Tarkio will not feel the same pain as others that are on the formula. Nonetheless, these shortfalls in state funding are projected to continue into FY28 and beyond, unless something changes in the form of new revenue or cuts to spending by the state.

• Agenda Items for the June Board Meeting – Mr. Heddinger shared the agenda items for the June meeting with the Board. The items included amending the 2025-26 budget, approval of the 2026-27 preliminary budget, substitute pay, mileage reimbursement rate, lunch and ballgame prices, and several other items. The Program Evaluation – District Goal & Objectives (CSIP Review)

The next two meetings of the Board of Education will be June 17 and August 19, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. in the superintendent’s office.

New Business

• Mr. Barnes and Mr. Petersen provided information on proposed Student and Athletic Handbook changes that will be formally presented for adoption during the June board meeting.

• Mr. Heddinger presented the board with a summary of the custodial, maintenance, and construction project that will occur this summer. Mr. Heddinger pointed out that things will be busy this summer as several indoor and outdoor projects are scheduled to take place. Board members voted unanimously to approve the summer plans as presented.

• Mr. Heddinger presented the board with four salary schedules for the 2026-27 school year. All four schedules were unanimously approved. Highlights of these four schedules are:

– Certified Salary Schedule with a base salary of $42,500. This equals a 2.08% increase for returning staff.

– Support Staff Salary Schedule had the 2.08% increase applied across all columns.

– Extra Duty Salary Schedule with the percentages tied back to the base salary of $42,500.

– Administrative Salary Schedule with the increases tied to the 2.08% raise for the returning staff.

• Mr. Heddinger presented the board with some information concerning the repeated water issue in the elementary library. Maryville Glass & Lock has inspected the area and believes they have a solution. Prior to Maryville Glass & Lock completing their inspection Mr. Heddinger requested a quote from Sleek Creek Home Improvements to remove and replace all the metal siding and guttering on the south side of the elementary, believing that the problem goes back 20 years to the original installation. The board instructed Mr. Heddinger to have Maryville Glass & Lock complete the suggested repairs.

Closed Session

Board members voted unanimously to enter closed session at 9:00 p.m. They voted to exit closed session at 9:26 p.m.

Open Session

Board members voted unanimously to accept the slate of spring and extra duty assignments for the 2026-27 school year.

A motion was made by Amy Hurst and seconded by Sam Hannah to approve Sasha Bruce as head junior volleyball coach for the 2026-27 school year. The motion passed 5-0-1 with Jamie Barnett abstaining.

A motion was made by Amy Hurst and seconded by Sam Hannah to approve Josh Wright as volunteer assistant high school boys’ basketball coach for the 2026-27 school year. The motion passed 5-0-1 with Josh Wright abstaining.

Board members voted unanimously to hire Terry Petersen as the junior high/high school principal for the 2026-27 school year.

The meeting adjourned at 9:27 p.m.