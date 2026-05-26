The 24th annual Tarkio Rotary Golf Tournament will be played at the Tarkio Golf Course Tuesday, June 2, 2026. Registration begins at 7:00 a.m. and tee time is at 8:00 a.m. Up to 72 participants are expected to enjoy the friendly competition and lunch provided by Hy-Vee and sponsored by Rogers Pharmacy.

The four-person scramble format tournament results will be flighted following the completion of 18 holes and prizes will be awarded to the top two teams in each flight. All participants will receive a favors bag including a sleeve of logo golf balls sponsored by Tarkio Technology Institute, as well as buy ups and mulligans as part of their entry fees.

Hole prizes will be awarded to various participants following the announcement of the tournament results. Hole prizes will include two longest drive holes, two longest putt holes, and two closest to the pin holes.

Dixon Golf will be conducting “games within the game” on holes #6 and #7. For a fee of $10 and $20 respectively, golfers can win valuable prizes on each hole. A drawing for a driver valued at $350 will be held following the tournament. A hole-in-one contest will also be sponsored by Colfax Farmers Mutual Insurance on hole #8. The fees for these games help Rotary raise additional funds and adds to the fun of the tournament for all.

Hole sponsorships and team entry forms are available on the bulletin board at the Tarkio Golf Club or from any Rotary Club member. Cart rentals are available by calling the Tarkio Golf Club at 660-736-4776 to reserve a cart.

Proceeds from the tournament will be used to support area youth scholarships, activities and community projects of the club this year.