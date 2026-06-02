The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed May 22, 2026, by Phillip and Tricia Callahan and William and Jamie Robey to Christopher and Lisa Carter for Lot 3 Dreamland Subdivision; Section 13, Township 66, Range 43, Atchison County, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed May 22, 2026, by Dusty and Alanna Slemp to Dusty and Alanna Slemp for Lots 1 and 2, Block 10, First Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed May 26, 2026, by Justin and Alicia Straub to Vicente Vasquez for Lot 4, Fourth Addition, Fairfax, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed May 26, 2026, by Vicente Vasquez to Lady Ivone Velasquez Castio for Lot 4, Fourth Addition, Fairfax, Missouri.