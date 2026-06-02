Residents living in and around Blanchard, Missouri/Iowa, are encouraged to attend a free grocery handout the first Thursday of every month starting June 4. From 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Blanchard City Hall, 116 Main Street in Blanchard, Iowa, the Blanchard Forward Foundation (BFF) Garden & Grocery will be handing out free meat, eggs, fresh fruits and vegetables, and other pantry staples to local residents. There are no income requirements, no applications, and no costs required. This neighbors-helping-neighbors initiative is under the direction of BFF, a network partner of FoodBank For The Heartland and Food Bank of Feeding America.