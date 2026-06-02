Junior designated hitter Izac Hurst drew a walk late in the game before Hunter Shearer-Bolin came in to pinch run for him.

Third baseman Westyn Amthor ranges into foul territory to make the catch.

Case Millsap delivers the ball to the plate. Case went all seven innings on the mound for the Blue Jays.

Freshman Grady Cook uses both hands to secure the grounder before tossing it over to first.

Dylan Lair watches the ball fly down the foul line during the state quarterfinal game in Kansas City.

Jadyn Geib makes the leaping catch in right field during the state quarterfinal.

Tayden Cook transfers the ball from glove to hand before firing to first and getting the out. Tayden had a good day in the field and notched the only hit during the state quarterfinal competition for the Blue Jays.

Catcher Blaise Krogen fouls one off during the game against Northland Christian.

First baseman Rylan Hunter gets ready for the pitch.

The Rock Port Blue Jays baseball season came to an end after a 0-2 loss against Northland Christian in the quarterfinals of state baseball. The Blue Jays traveled to Kansas City on Wednesday, May 27, with a chance to advance to the Final Four for the first time in school history.

The Trailblazers came out hot, scoring the only two runs of the game in the top of the first inning. Case Millsap was handed the ball on the mound to start the game and had a strong performance following the two runs given up in the first. He ended up dealing all seven innings for the Blue Jays despite the lack of run support. Rock Port had a rough night at the plate with senior Tayden Cook providing the only hit for the squad, knocking a double into the outfield before he was thrown out at third.

The Blue Jays finished the year with a record of 23-5 and will look to continue to build on the success of the last two seasons. Rock Port finished the 2024-25 season with 23 wins and 7 losses. Center fielder Dylan Lair and shortstop Tayden Cook are graduating for Rock Port, two important starters whose production will be missed. However, key members of the lineup like juniors Jadyn Geib, Westyn Amthor and Millsap will hope to add onto the growing Blue Jay baseball tradition next season.