All American Campground & RV Park just west of I-29 in Rock Port, Missouri, is hosting the Heads or Tails Flea Market Saturday and Sunday, June 6 and 7, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This large outdoor flea market will be held at the campground, located at 1409 U.S. Highway 136 West.

Shoppers are encouraged to stop in the small red building located at the front of the campground, which is full of wares inside. But be sure to travel to the back of the campground by the red bathhouse to enjoy all the outdoor vendors selling food and drinks, antiques, collectibles, primitives, clothes, junk, lamps, crystals, gemstones, metal signs, glassware pottery, tarot cards, books, fishing items, tapestries, toys, garage sale items, and so much more!

Anyone interested in setting up a booth is asked to send a text to owners Kevin and Kim Johnson at 402-459-0788 with your name and address and what you sell. Then all you have to do is show up and sell your wares. A fee of $25 will be collected from vendors on the day of. Set up can be any time after 12:00 noon Friday, June 5.

Don’t miss out on this fun-filled event. There is plenty of room for parking!