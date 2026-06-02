The Tarkio kindergarten class celebrated the end of the year with a fun field trip to Shatto Milk Company in Osborn, Missouri, April 22, 2026. They also were presented with awards at an assembly held the last day of school. (Lauren Clark photo)

Tarkio Elementary kindergartners received awards at the end of the school year for their excellent classroom behavior and scholastic achievements. Award recipients included:

Skyler Alsup – Laffy Taffy Award for having the most fun while learning; Owl Award for being a diligent student who loves to learn and share knowledge with others; Reading Circle Certificate for reading 20+ books this year; and A.R. Award for earning 5.2 points

Carson Anderson – Three Musketeers Award with Braxtyn and Liam given to the three classmates who always stuck together; Caterpillar Award for the way that he has grown and changed this year as a learner; and Reading Circle Certificate for reading 20+ books this year

Baker Bolin – Fun Dip Award for being eager to learn with a fun-loving attitude; Bat Award for being a great listener; and Reading Circle Certificate for reading 20+ books this year

Junior Brown – Bubble Yum Award for his fun and bubbly personality; Elephant Award for his ability to bring a ton of life and fun to everything he does; and Reading Circle Certificate for reading 20+ books this year

Camilla Christians – Starburst Award for a “star” student who worked hard every day in all areas; Peacock Award for the way she uses her creative heart to bring lots of color and beauty to life; Reading Circle Certificate for reading 20+ books this year; and A.R. Award for earning 11.6 points

Ava Hance – Sweet Tarts Award for being such a sweet friend to everyone in class; Turtle Award for always taking the time to do her best and not rush through her work; and Reading Circle Certificate for reading 20+ books this year

Eleanor Henry – Three Musketeers Award with Rory and Natalie given to the three classmates who always stuck together; Bunny Award for being quick to follow directions and make good choices; Reading Circle Certificate for reading 20+ books this year; and A.R. Award for earning 9.9 points

Kylie Hoffman – Gummy Bear Award for being a caring and huggable classmate; Bee Award for always being ready to listen and learn; and Reading Circle Certificate for reading 20+ books this year

Braxtyn Irvine – Three Musketeers Award with Carson and Liam given to the three classmates who always stuck together; Snake Award for always wanting to stretch his mind and learn something new; and Reading Circle Certificate for reading 20+ books this year

Weston Jackson – Kit Kat Award for being by the teacher’s side and ready to give her a break when needed; Kangaroo Award for always jumping into whatever the class is doing or learning; and Reading Circle Certificate for reading 20+ books this year

Joey Kesis – M&Ms Award for being a marvelous and magnificent student; Giraffe Award for not being afraid to stick your neck out and try something new; and Reading Circle Certificate for reading 20+ books this year

Jensen Kopetjka – Jolly Rancher Award for being so happy to learn every day; Squirrel Award for the ability to find and gather students that are in need of a friend; and Reading Circle Certificate for reading 20+ books this year

Ledgen Lambert – Nerds Award for his intelligence and hard work in all areas; Deer Award for being a gracious friend that treats all people in a gentle and kind way; Reading Circle Certificate for reading 20+ books this year; and A.R. Award for earning 31.4 points

Rory Lambertsen – Three Musketeers Award with Eleanor and Natalie given to the three classmates who always stuck together; Whale Award for her big heart that is evident in all that she does; Reading Circle Certificate for reading 20+ books this year; and A.R. Award for earning 0.5 points

Liam Masonbrink – Three Musketeers Award with Carson and Braxtyn given to the three classmates who always stuck together; Eagle Award for having a sharp eye for detail and wanting to always understand how and why things work; and Reading Circle Certificate for reading 20+ books this year

Finlee Ohnmacht – Snickers Award for his sense of humor and ability to make others laugh daily; Fox Award for his ability to cleverly solve problems; Reading Circle Certificate for reading 20+ books this year; and A.R. Award for earning 6.1 points

Raxtin Riggins – Lifesavers Award for always lending a hand to help others in class; Beaver Award for being a friend that builds up others and encourages them with kind words; Reading Circle Certificate for reading 20+ books this year; and A.R. Award for earning 12.9 points

Natalie Spire – Three Musketeers Award with Eleanor and Rory given to the three classmates who always stuck together; Horse Award for her commitment to excellence and being a hard worker in all that she does; Reading Circle Certificate for reading 20+ books this year; and A.R. Award for earning 7.3 points

Novalyn Sportsman – Skittles Award for always being full of colorful ideas; Firefly Award for her ability to light up the classroom with her kind heart and smile; and Reading Circle Certificate for reading 20+ books this year

Mattie Sundermann – Milky Way Award for setting an example for others by having quality work that was “out of this world”; Octopus Award for always lending an extra hand to help a friend in need; Reading Circle Certificate for reading 20+ books this year; and A.R. Award for earning 9.2 points

Sarah Turner – Smarties Award for her intelligence and hard work in all areas; Butterfly Award for her ability to create beautiful illustrations and artwork; Reading Circle Certificate for reading 20+ books this year; and A.R. Award for earning 6.3 points

Braxtin Vandevere – Crunch Award for someone who always came through in a crunch; Ant Award for being a hard worker who never gives up even when the task seems difficult; and Reading Circle Certificate for reading 20+ books this year