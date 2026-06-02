Submitted by Dustin Barnes, Assistant Superintendent and Elementary Principal

As another successful year comes to a close for the Tarkio R-1 School District, “Indian Pride” continues to shine through the hard work, dedication, and commitment of our students, staff, families, and community. The 2025-2026 school year officially wrapped up on May 19, bringing with it many accomplishments and exciting opportunities ahead for our district.

We want to congratulate the 2026 graduates and wish them all the best as they take that next step in their lives. We know you will continue to make us proud and are grateful for the accomplishments you have achieved during your time at Tarkio R-I!

Both the elementary and high school buildings successfully completed MAP and EOC testing by the beginning of May. We would like to extend a sincere thank you to our students and teachers for their hard work, preparation, and perseverance throughout the testing season. Their efforts continue to reflect the pride and determination that define our district.

The district would like to thank the following individuals who are leaving us but will leave a legacy in the Tarkio R-I School District: Courtney Meyerkorth, Erin Patrick, Sheryl Patrick, Brooke Domingo, and Casey Martin. Thank you all for your dedication to our district and to our students!

Looking ahead to next school year, we are excited to welcome two new staff members to the Tarkio R-I family. Josie Riggs will join the elementary staff as a first grade teacher, and Alieah Kenrick will serve as the district’s new art teacher. We are thrilled to have them become part of our team and know they will be wonderful additions to our school community.

The district continues to work through staffing issues for the fall. Like many schools across the state and nation, teacher shortages continue to create challenges in filling open positions, particularly in the area of Math education. We remain committed to finding quality educators who will continue the tradition of excellence and Indian Pride in our classrooms.

Summer activities are already underway as camps, athletic workouts, and weight training programs begin across the district. Students and coaches are hard at work preparing for another successful year. Please remember that district “Dead Week” will take place June 27 through July 5. During that time the district will be refinishing both school gyms and all the school districts buildings will be closed to the public. This includes the TAC Gym and walking track.

This summer will also bring several important improvement projects to the elementary building. Renovations include POD renovations, outer window replacement, new interior doors, tuck pointing and masonry work, as well as interior painting. Vendors have been onsite since May 26 starting demo work and installation. These upgrades represent a significant investment in the future of our facilities and learning environments. The elementary will be excited to have these projects completed!

Importantly, these projects are being fully funded by the district through careful financial planning and savings. The district will not incur financial debt to complete these improvements, which reflects our commitment to maintaining strong fiscal responsibility while continuing to improve our schools for students and staff.

At the state level, the 2026 legislative session concluded without any major legislation directly impacting the day-to-day operations of schools. However, concerns remain regarding the financial outlook for Missouri schools in the coming years. School districts across the state face the potential for reduced funding moving forward. Additionally, a state-mandated school funding formula task force is expected to make recommendations to the governor in December regarding possible changes to school funding.

The Tarkio R-I district will continue to closely monitor these developments and remain conservative in its financial approach as policies and funding decisions evolve. At the same time, we remain fully dedicated to providing the necessary services and opportunities for our students and staff while continuing to move the district forward.

Even during summer break, our staff members remain hard at work participating in curriculum camp and LETRS reading training to continue strengthening instruction and improving student learning outcomes.

Congratulations to all of our state track athletes for representing Tarkio with pride and determination this season. Your accomplishments are a tremendous source of pride for our school and community.

Finally, we have set our registration dates for the fall. The elementary will have their in-person registration August 6, while the junior high/high school will take place August 11. Online registration will open around July 27. Many documents can be completed online prior to the August registration. However, everyone will need to complete paperwork in person.

As we close another school year, we thank our students, staff, parents, and community members for their continued support of Tarkio R-1. Indian Pride remains strong, and we look forward to another great year ahead! Go Indians!