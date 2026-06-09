The month of June has been home to many historical events over the years. Here’s a look at some that helped to shape the world in June 1926.

• The Forrest River massacre of indigenous Australians begins on June 6. The massacre is started by policemen who were carrying out a punitive expedition against indigenous Australians after the killing of a white Australian.

• Brazil announces its withdrawal from the League of Nations on June 14. Costa Rica had previously withdrawn in 1924.

• Italian Fascist leader Aurelio Padovani, who had fallen out of favor with Prime Minister Benito Mussolini, is killed when a fourth floor balcony at his home collapses on June 16. Padovani had stepped outside to greet admirers on the street below when the balcony collapsed, killing him and eight others.

• On June 19, DeFord Bailey becomes the first African American to be listed in newspaper radio schedules as a performer on WSM Barn Dance, which is later renamed The Grand Ole Opry.

• New York Giants catcher Jimmy Boyle makes his major league debut on June 20. Boyle plays just one inning, the ninth inning of an 8-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, in what would be the only major league appearance of his career.

• The Scholastic Aptitude Test, now known as the SAT, is administered to college and university applicants for the first time on June 23. More than 8,000 students at more than 300 testing centers sit for the exam.

• Amateur golfer Bobby Jones wins the British Open on June 25. Jones’ victory marks the first time a non-professional had won the event.

• Melvin James Kaminsky is born in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn on June 28. Kaminsky grows up to become a beloved comedian, using the stage name Mel Brooks.