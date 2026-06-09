The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, May 28, 2026. Present at the meeting were: Curtis Livengood, Presiding Commissioner; Richard Burke, South District Commissioner; and Amy Meinecke, Deputy Clerk. Okema Galston, Administrative Assistant of the Commission, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission, were attending the annual Spring Election Conference. Jim Quimby, North District Commissioner, was absent.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Deputy Clerk Meinecke presented a temporary liquor license application (Retail by Drink, Caterer) from Matt Rohlmeier of Highway 136 Roadhouse to serve alcohol at the 2026 Tarkio Rodeo June 19 and 20. The commission reviewed the application and voted unanimously to approve the temporary liquor license for Matt Rohlmeier of Highway 136 Roadhouse.

The commissioners went to look at county roads to assess the damage from the recent heavy rains.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.