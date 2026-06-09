The Atchison County Library is preparing for an exciting and educational summer as it hosts its annual Summer Reading Program, inspired by the 2026 national theme, “Unearth a Story.”

The program will take place from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, June 22-25 at the Tarkio Library. The library’s summer program will feature a wide variety of activities designed to encourage creativity, learning, and exploration. Children participating can look forward to dinosaur-themed crafts, STEM activities, outdoor play, and engaging reading experiences centered around prehistoric life and uncovering hidden stories from the past.

One of the highlights of the week will take place on Tuesday, with the Dino Encounters show! The kids will be introduced to and learn about different dinosaurs that were all found in North America. Through the use of audience participation, realistic dinosaur puppets, music, humor and special effects, Dino Encounters teaches audiences about geological time periods, species adaptation, prehistoric environments, the scientific method, and much more! Audiences will get to meet and interact with realistic dinosaur puppets.

Due to anticipated attendance numbers, all children must be pre-registered to participate. Registration will not be accepted at the door, and the deadline to register is June 15. Register online at youseemore.com/acl or by calling any of the library branches.

The Atchison County Library encourages families to register early and join in a week filled with reading, exploration, science, imagination, and dinosaur-sized fun.