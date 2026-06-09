Tarkio and Fairfax

Free summer meals for all kids and teens are available weekdays through the Kids’ Summer Meals program. The Tarkio Nutrition Center, located at 412 Main Street in Tarkio, will serve breakfast and lunch – completely free for every child in the community. Breakfast for kids will be served from 8:00 to 9:00 a.m. Lunch for kids will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Families in Fairfax can pre-order lunch Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, but must call 660-736-5725 by 9:00 a.m. that day. Meals are reserved on a first‑come, first‑served basis, so be sure to call in advance. Meals can be picked up from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Fairfax branch of the Atchison County Library, located at 118 E. Main Street in Fairfax.

The menu is:

June 10: Breakfast – French toast sticks; Lunch – Ham and mac casserole, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, or ham/turkey sandwich

June 11: Breakfast – Waffles; Lunch – Hot dog, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, or ham/turkey sandwich

June 12: Breakfast – Cereal with milk; Lunch – Biscuits and gravy, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, or ham/turkey sandwich

June 15: Breakfast – Yogurt with fruit; Lunch – Chicken patty, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, or ham/turkey sandwich

June 16: Breakfast – Cereal with milk; Lunch – Smothered pork chops, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, or ham/turkey sandwich

June 17: Breakfast – Pancakes; Lunch – Tater tot casserole, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, or ham/turkey sandwich

Rock Port

No Hunger Summer will run through June 18 at the Rock Port School at 600 S. Nebraska. Breakfast will be served from 7:45 to 8:15 a.m. and lunch is 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, Monday through Friday. All children under 18 eat free; adults coming with a child are $2. For more information or to volunteer to serve, contact Steve Waigand at steve.waigand@rpbluejays.com.