The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed May 29, 2026, by Matthew and Theresa Larson to Treyvor and Kristina Umbarger for land in Section 5, Township 63, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed May 29, 2026, by Jack, Jr., and Kim Tarr to Dale and Sandra Thompson for land in Section 31, Township 66, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed June 1, 2026, by Craig and Mary Athen to Craig and Mary Athen, Trustees of the Craig Athen Living Trust, for Sections 28 and 29, Township 66, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed Life Estate: Filed June 1, 2026, by Shirley Cook to Ryan Cook and Troy Cook for Lot 20, Willi-Gwen Heights Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed June 1, 2026, by Wayne Butler to Ashlyn Caufield for Lots 4 and 5, Block 4, Seventh Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed June 2, 2026, by Angela Caples and Derrick and Kelley Madron to Michael Paul Klosek, III, for Lot 5, Fairview Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed June 2, 2026, by Julia Cohen and Troy McKay, Becky Groff, and Malisa and Charles Linthicum, II, to Malisa Linthicum for Lots 50 and 51, Country Club Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed June 2, 2026, by Malisa and Charles Linthicum, II, to Caden Linthicum and Colby Linthicum for Lots 50 and 51, Country Club Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.