Rehearsals are in full swing at the Liberty Theatre for Disney’s “Descendants: The Musical.”

Area actors, actresses, and musicians will showcase their talent in the musical, based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies. It is packed with comedy, adventure, Disney characters, and hit songs.

Music Theatre International says, “Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost – home of the most infamous villains who ever lived – the teenaged children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil have never ventured off the island . . . until now. When the four troublemakers are sent to attend prep school alongside the children of beloved Disney heroes, they have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good?”

Performances of “Descendants: The Musical” will be Friday and Saturday, June 19 and 20, at 7:00 p.m.; Sunday, June 21, at 2:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, June 26 and 27, at 7:00 p.m.; and Sunday, June 28, at 2:30 p.m. The Liberty Theatre is located inside the Atchison County Memorial Building, 417 S. Main, Rock Port, Missouri.