The Rock Port Board of Aldermen met Friday, May 29, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. with Mayor JR Chaney presiding. Board members present were Jeff Geib, Chris Roup, Kimberly Brake, and Michael Graves. Also present were City Clerk Natasha Baruth, Utility Office Manager Ian Ingram, Police Officer Kara Riley, Police Recruit Kadee Crider, and Lead Laborer Topher Paris. Visitors present were Debbie Bennett, Stephanie Athen, Haley Haynes, Brenda Hughes, Lisa Farmer, Chris Sticken, Kimberly Daugherty, Sonia Hale, Randy Friesen, Jamie Baker, Teri Harr, Sarah Watkins, Lily Wilroy, Julie Livengood, Stacy Sherrod, Travis Cochenour, Adam Stanton, and Peyton Bell.

Mayor Chaney called the meeting to order and led those present in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

The aldermen voted to approve the meeting agenda.

They also voted to approve the April 15, 2026, and May 7, 2026, minutes.

The city consent and the utility consent agendas were approved.

Visitors

The Rock Port Health & Wellness Coalition was in attendance to give an update on the walking trail. They are beginning detailed plans on how to mark the trail. The coalition presented the board with a certificate for updating and passing the new smoking ordinance. The coalition will provide folders with information and decals to local businesses.

Peyton Bell was in attendance on behalf of the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments programs. She spoke regarding a safety program, road safety, and programs for kids and elderly.

New Business

A request from Rock Port R-2 for $100,000.00 towards the new playground was discussed. No action was taken.

Chaney spoke about a form he is creating for bidders. The new form would have all items that the city will require from bidders to streamline the process.

Chaney also spoke about payment bonds and the importance of getting them for projects.

Discussion on OSHA contracts and utility improvements were postponed until June.

Chaney presented a quote for additional asphalt street projects on William, Washington, and Bluff. The aldermen voted unanimously to approve the bid out of the general account.

MoDOT needs pictures of any locations on the highway where the city would like to place speed signs. An email from the company regarding the signs will be reaching out to the superintendent.

The need for a building inspector was discussed. Chaney stated that Adam Stanton was certified. This was postponed until the June meeting.

Officials training was discussed. Board members stated the winter training would be easier to attend.

A public hearing for 320 Main Street was discussed. The board chose the date of June 24, 2026.

Paris spoke about some equipment that needed to be retired. He requested that a truck and compressor be put up for bid with a minimum bid of $3,500.00 for the truck. The aldermen voted unanimously to place both items up for bid with a minimum of $3,500 on the truck.

Chaney spoke regarding a nuisance letter that went out regarding residential pool fence requirements. Lisa Farmer, Chris Sticken, and Officer Cochenour spoke regarding the ordinance. The topic was postponed until the June meeting.

A special event permit for the Fourth of July event was discussed. Limitations on alcohol and past issues were discussed. The aldermen voted unanimously to approve the permit with the requirement of wristbands for a beer garden.

Old Business

Chaney asked to remove the FEMA grant from the agenda indefinitely.

Discussion for the Park Board was postponed until the June meeting.

Ordinance 1262 was read by Chaney and approved unanimously. Ordinance 1262 was read a second time by Chaney. It was also approved unanimously.

The business license for Poor Boyz BBQ was postponed until a sales tax number is provided.

Additional Reports

City Clerk Baruth asked the board to provide meeting items earlier.

Paris spoke about the need for bridge inspections after the recent flooding and a past agreement with MoDOT regarding Skyline Drive. Paris stated that the tree trimming had concluded and that there was a noticeable decline in the outages this year. Chaney asked about a meter charge to help cover tree trimming costs.

Executive Session

The aldermen voted unanimously to adjourn into executive session at 7:09 p.m. for personnel matters and competitive bidding pursuant to Section 610.021 (3) and (11) RSMo. The executive session was adjourned at 7:42 p.m.

The regular meeting adjourned at 7:42 p.m.

(Note: Information was taken from unapproved minutes provided by Natasha Baruth, city clerk.)