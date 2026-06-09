Kinleigh Daugherty earned 4th place in the Area Complete Owner-ship Record Book competition. (Jeremy Palmer photos)

Raylynn Jenkins earned 5th place in the Area Scrapbook competition.

Cooper Daugherty earned the Star in Ag Placement Award at the Rock Port FFA Banquet.

The Career Development Event (CDE) Poultry Team of Kinleigh Daugherty, Desmond Chaney, Zoey Zach, and Claire Miller (not pictured) placed 7th at the NW District CDE and earned a Group 2 rating at the State CDE.

The Career Development Event (CDE) Farm Management Team of Brandon Athen, Jaysen Hudson, Levi Lucas, and Cooper Daugherty placed 12th (alternate) at NW District CDE.

Chapter Degree recipients were, from left to right: Brandon Athen, Levi Lucas, Zoey Zach, Raylynn Jenkins, Jaysen Hudson, Cooper Daugherty, and Bentley Teten. Not pictured are Henley Mace, Braylyn Wood, Bryna McEnaney, Lily Shineman, Jessa Geib, John Gillem, Aiden Smyser, and Blake Herron.

Leadership Medal recipients were, from left to right: front row – Landrey Kelly, Emma Teten, Kinleigh Daugherty, Raylynn Jenkins, and Rozlyn McCown; and back row – Desmond Chaney, Levi Lucas, Cooper Daugherty, Zoey Zach, Bentley Teten, and Brandon Athen. Not pictured are Braylyn Wood, Jessa Geib, Aidan Smyser, John Gillem, Claire Miller, Brylea Shrader, and Dylan Lair.

Scholarship Medal recipients included, from left to right: front row – Raylynn Jenkins, Landrey Kelly, Emma Teten, Kinleigh Daugherty, and Rozlyn McCown; and back row – Desmond Chaney, Brandon Athen, Levi Lucas, Cooper Daugherty, and Tenley Peshek. Not pictured are Alexi Stoner, Braylyn Wood, Brylea Shrader, and Dylan Lair.

The Rock Port FFA Chapter held its end-of-the-year award banquet Wednesday, May 13. Those earning honors included:

Chapter Degree – Brandon Athen, Henley Mace, Cooper Daugherty, Bryna McEnaney, Lily Shineman, Jessa Geib, John Gillem, Aiden Smyser, Blake Herron, Bentley Teten, Jaysen Hudson, Braylyn Wood, Raylynn Jenkins, Zoey Zach, and Levi Lucas

Greenhand Degree – Rozlyn McCown, Alexi Stoner, Tenley Peshek, Ona Henriksen, Stevie Gaines, Jayven Hudson, Cameron Lotter, and Jacob McMahon

Star Farmer – Levi Lucas

Star in Ag Placement – Cooper Daugherty

Top Fruit Sales – Brandon Athen

Leadership Medal – freshman Rozlyn McCown; sophomores – Raylynn Jenkins, Braylyn Wood, Zoey Zach, Cooper Daugherty, Brandon Athen, Levi Lucas, Jessa Geib, Aidan Smyser, John Gillem, Aidan Smyser, and Bentley Teten; juniors – Claire Miller, Desmond Chaney, Landrey Kelly, and Brylea Shrader; seniors – Kinleigh Daugherty, Dylan Lair, Emma Teten

Scholarship Medal – freshmen Rozlyn McCown, Alexi Stoner, and Tenley Peshek; sophomores Levi Lucas, Brandon Athen, Raylynn Jenkins, Braylyn Wood, and Cooper Daugherty; juniors Landrey Kelly, Brylea Shrader, and Desmond Chaney; and seniors Emma Teten, Dylan Lair, and Kinleigh Daugherty

Fall Speaking – Kinleigh Daugherty Pork Producers, 2nd place Area District competitor

Fall Career Development Event – Cooper Daugherty, Jessa Geib, Zoey Zach, and Claire Miller, Advanced Knowledge 2nd place team; and Cooper Daugherty, High Individual

LDE’s – Emma Teten, Spring Speaking; Kinleigh Daugherty, Employment Skills area competitor; and Brylea Shrader, Division II Area competitor

Complete Placement Record Book – Dylan Lair, 1st place

Complete Ownership Record Book – Kinleigh Daugherty, Area 4th place

Area Scrapbook – Raylynn Jenkins, 5th place

Career & Leadership Development Recognition – Vice President

Kinleigh Daugherty, Desmond Chaney, Zoey Zach, and Claire Miller – Poultry 7th at NW District CDE, advanced to State

Jessa Geib, Dylan Lair, Emma Teten, and Rozlyn McCown – Dairy Foods 12th place (alternate) at NW District CDE

Levi Lucas, Cooper Daugherty, Brandon Athen, and Jaysen Hudson – Farm Management 12th (alternate) place at NW District CDE

Area Trap shooting – 5th place team; Emma Teten 10th place Lady Division and 23rd place Senior Division; Jessa Geib 15th place Lady Division and 25th place Sophomore Division; Aidan Smyser 7th place Sophomore Division; John Gillem 8th place Sophomore Division; Izac Hurst 4th place Junior Division; Corbin Wallace 17th place Junior Division; Jadyn Geib 20th place Junior Division; Jayven Hudson 12th place Freshman Division; and Cameron Lotter 37th place Freshman Division

District Trap Shooting qualifiers – Emma Teten, Izac Hurst, Corbin Wallace, Jadyn Geib, Aidan Smyser, John Gillem, Jessa Geib, and Jayven Hudson

State Trap Shooting qualifiers – Emma Teten, Izac Hurst, Corbin Wallace, Jadyn Geib, Aidan Smyser, John Gillem, and Jayven Hudson

Proficiency Awards – Kinleigh Daugherty, 2nd Place Swine Production Ownership

State FFA Degree Dylan Lair

Poultry CDE – Group 2 rating State CDE