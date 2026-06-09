Members of the Rock Port girls’ track team include, from left to right: front row – Landrey Kelly, Ella Meyerkorth, and Norah Watkins; and back row – Leah Meyerkorth, Anna Weber, Stevie Gaines, Reese Herron, Jessa Geib, Audrie Meyerkorth, Talyn Amthor, Kinley Lair, Braylyn Wood and Raylynn Jenkins. Not pictured are Karlie Gebhards, Rozlyn McCown, Jaylynn Jones and Maddie Wilroy.

The Rock Port boys’ track team, from left to right, included: Dylan Lair, Ryder Herron, Justin Kuhns, Gabe Gebhards, and Blaise Krogen. Not pictured are Case Millsap and Cooper Daugherty.

The Rock Port baseball team included, from left to right: Tayden Cook, Dylan Lair, Jadyn Geib, Westyn Amthor, Logan Ellis, Blaise Krogen, Grady Cook, and Reid Ellis. Not pictured are Case Millsap, Rylan Hunter, Izac Hurst, Hunter Bolin, Corbin Wallace, Chance Hayes, Jacob McMahon, and Isaac Shimmel.

Members of the Rock Port boys’ golf team, from left to right, are: Grady Cook, Tayden Cook, Jack Meyerkorth, Ryzer Hale, Henley Mace, Brandon Athen, and Jaxson Smith. Not pictured are Tennyson Lansdown, Aidan Smyser, Bentley Teten, Chance Hayes, Dayton Hays, Desmond Chaney, Grant Spiegel, Izac Hurst, Jaysen Hudson, Quentin Jackson, Rush Lewis, Spencer Newbanks, and John Gillem.

Tayden Cook received a plaque and certificate for his achievements throughout his golf career from his father and coach, Troy Cook.

Girls’ Track Head Coach Kelcie Gaines thanked members of the community that contributed to the successful season before presenting letters and awards to her team during the banquet.

The Rock Port High School Spring Athletic Banquet was held Thursday, June 4, 2026, in the north gymnasium. Boys’ track coach Dalton Jones welcomed spring athletes and members of the community. Senior golfer and baseball player Tayden Cook gave the invocation.

Shawn Shineman recognized members of the boys’ golf team. Letter winners were: Tayden Cook (state medalist), Jack Meyerkorth (state qualifier), Brandon Athen, Ryzer Hale (state qualifier), Henley Mace (state qualifier), Tennyson Lansdown and Grady Cook (state qualifier).

The team placed second at the district meet, qualifying for state. Senior Tayden Cook concluded an incredible career as a Blue Jay. He is the first four time state qualifier and three time state medalist in school history, as well as holding the highest place a male golfer has achieved with his sixth place finish this year.

Kelcie Gaines presented awards to the girls’ track team. Letter winners included: Ella Meyerkorth (state medalist), Norah Watkins (state medalist), Landrey Kelly, Karlie Gebhards (state alternate), Kinley Lair (state qualifier), Braylyn Wood (state medalist), Raylynn Jenkins (state medalist), Talyn Amthor (state medalist), Audrie Meyerkorth (state medalist), Jessa Geib, Anna Weber, Reese Herron (state medalist), Stevie Gaines (state qualifier), Leah Meyerkorth and Rozlyn McCown.

The Lady Blue Jays won the district and sectional meets on their way to placing third at the state track meet this May. Ten girls went to state with nine competing and one serving as an alternate. Ella Meyerkorth was recognized with the Stoltenberg Award at the banquet. Ella placed in four events at the Missouri Class 1 State High School Athletic Association Track & Field Meet. After her time of 44.39 in the 300 meter hurdles this spring, she now holds the three fastest times ever recorded in Class 1. She also holds several school records, including both the 100 meter and 300 meter hurdles. Norah Watkins was presented with the Tony Gaines Memorial Sportsmanship Award and the Blue Jay Standard Award. She holds the third fastest times in school history in the 1600 meter and the 3200 meter runs.

Dalton Jones recognized the boys’ track team. Letter winners were: Ryder Herron (state medalist), Dylan Lair (state medalist), Gabe Gebhards (state medalist), Justin Kuhns (state qualifier), Case Millsap (state qualifier), Cooper Daugherty, and Blaise Krogen (state qualifier).

The Blue Jays took six out of seven members down to the state track meet. Gabe Gebhards now ranks second in school history in the javelin. Ryder Herron finished his Rock Port career second on the leaderboard in shot put behind Phil Vogler.

Troy Cook presented awards to members of the baseball team in place of Head Coach Chris Millsap. Letter winners included: Tayden Cook, Dylan Lair, Case Millsap, Westyn Amthor, Jadyn Geib, Logan Ellis, Rylan Hunter, Izac Hurst, Blaise Krogen, Grady Cook, and Hunter Bolin.

The Blue Jays just ended their most successful season in school history. They made it to the state quarterfinal game and finished the year 23-5. Tayden Cook and Jadyn Geib were recognized as the Co-MVPs of the team. Jadyn Geib broke two single-season records. He hit 13 doubles and drew 22 walks on the year. Senior Tayden Cook set the single-season runs record with 34, stolen bases with 40, and hits with 40 as well. Other records that were set include: single-season home run total – Rylan Hunter hit five long balls this year, and single-season strikeouts – Case Millsap sat down 64 batters on strikes. Blaise Krogen was presented with the Freshman Award. He batted .373 on the year and was an All-Conference Honorable Mention.