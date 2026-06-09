The Tarkio Rotary Club held its annual golf tournament Tuesday morning, June 2, 2026, at the Tarkio Golf Course. It was a gorgeous day for a round of 18 holes.

Ginny Vernon chips onto the green on hole number 4.

Teresa Salmond prepares to tee off on hole number 8 at the Tarkio Golf Course.

John Griffith gets ready to tee off on hole number 8 and try for a chance to win big if he hits a hole in one.

Gary Riley prepares to hit his ball closer to hole number 4 during the Tarkio Rotary Club golf tournament June 2, 2026, in Tarkio.

Submitted by Dean Sparks

The 24th annual Tarkio Rotary Club Golf Tournament was played at the Tarkio Golf Course on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, in Tarkio, Missouri. Eleven four-person teams participated with 44 golfers enjoying the warm, sunny day and friendly competition. A free-will donation lunch was provided by the Atchison County Hy-Vee and sponsored by Rogers Pharmacy and Citizens Bank & Trust.

Results from the event follow:

Championship Flight – 1st place, Colfax Farmers Mutual Insurance, 66; 2nd, Minter Funeral Chapel, 66; and 3rd, Morning Sun Seed, 67

“A” Flight – 1st, New York Life Insurance, 68; 2nd, Ed Salmond CPA, 68; and 3rd, Kay Rosenbohm & Friends, 68

“B” Flight – 1st, Atchison County Hy-Vee, 69; 2nd, Hoot & Holler, 69; 3rd, Riley’s Service & Friends, 69; 4th, NWMO Living Center, 74; and 5th, Gary Jackson & Friends, 82

Ties were broken by comparing scores on randomly selected holes on the scorecards. Cash awards were awarded to the top two teams in each flight. Logo golf balls, provided by Tarkio Technology Institute, were provided to all participating players.

Cash awards were presented to the winners of the hole prizes following the announcement of the tournament results. Hole prizes and their winners included: Deanna Griffith and John Griffith, longest drives on holes number 3 and 12; Sharon Meyer and Jim Navin, closest to the pin on holes numbers 4 and 13; and Teresa Salmond and Landon Driskell, longest putts on holes number 1 and 10.

Other prizes, donated by Grebe Farm Supply, Hoot & Holler, and Morning Sun Seed, were won by various participants in a random drawing. Unfortunately no one won the $10,000 hole-in-one contest on hole #8 sponsored by Colfax Farmers Mutual Insurance. The “games-within-the-game,” sponsored by Dixon Golf, added to the fun and were enjoyed by all who chose to participate.

The Tarkio Rotary Club appreciates everyone who donated awards, prizes, sponsorships or their time to participate in this year’s tournament from which the proceeds will be used to support area youth scholarships and activities and community projects of the club this year.