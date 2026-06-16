Around 100 athletes from the area came to Rock Port Sunday, May 3, to compete in the annual youth track meet at Blue Jay Stadium. Hosted by the Rock Port Youth Athletics Association, the event had youngsters competing in the 50, 100, 200, and 400 meter dashes, 800 meter run, standing and running long jumps, and tennis and softball throws in their respective age groups. Those taking part included:
GIRLS
6 & Under
Everlee Smith (Fairfax) – 50m Dash, 1st, 8.59 (new record); 100m Dash, 2nd, 19.38; Tennis Ball Throw, 3rd, 33’9”; and Standing Long Jump, 1st, 1.68m
Mya Wittmann (Maryville) – 50m Dash, 2nd, 8.75; 100m Dash, 3rd, 19.40; Tennis Ball Throw, 5th, 31’6”; and Standing Long Jump, 4th, 1.28m
Sophie Smith (Rock Port) – 50m Dash, 3rd, 8.95; 100m Dash, 1st, 18.72 (new record); Tennis Ball Throw; and Standing Long Jump, 2nd, 1.36m
Atley Stout (Peru, NE) – 50m Dash, 4th, 9.10; 100m Dash, 5th, 21.39; Tennis Ball Throw, 4th, 32’; and Standing Long Jump
Arya Thomas (Rock Port) – 50m Dash, 5th, 9.40; 100m Dash, 6th, 21.71; and Standing Long Jump, 5th, 1.27m
Kelbie Coulter (Maryville) – 50m Dash, 6th, 10.38; 100m; Tennis Ball Throw; and Standing Long Jump
Mattie Sundermann (Tarkio) – 100m Dash, 4th, 20.82; and Standing Long Jump, 3rd, 1.30m
Skyler Alsup (Tarkio) – 50m, Tennis Ball Throw, 2nd, 35’; and Standing Long Jump, 6th, 1.19m
Journey Dodson (Tarkio) – 50m, 100m, Tennis Ball Throw, 1st, 36’4”; and Standing Long Jump
Nora Duncan (Rock Port) – Tennis Ball Throw, 6th, 31’3”
Penelope Hale (Rock Port) – 50m, 100m, Tennis Ball Throw, and Standing Long Jump
Cecelia Larson (Rock Port) – 50m and 100m
Lottie Chamberlain (Rock Port – 50m, 100m, Tennis Ball Throw, and Standing Long Jump
Micah Jones (Rock Port) – 100m, Tennis Ball Throw, and Standing Long Jump
Mila Spiegel (Rock Port) – 50m, 100m, Tennis Ball Throw, and Standing Long Jump
Dae Wittmann (Maryville) – 50m, 100m, Tennis Ball Throw, and Standing Long Jump
Oakley Paris (Rock Port) – 50m, Tennis Ball Throw, and Standing Long Jump
Amelia Paris (Rock Port) – 50m, Tennis Ball Throw, and Standing Long Jump
Bailey Finnell (Rock Port) – 50m, 100m, and Tennis Ball Throw
Lillian Ottmann (Rock Port) – 50m, 100m, Tennis Ball Throw, and Standing Long Jump
Millie Graves (Rock Port) – 50m, 100m, Tennis Ball Throw, and Standing Long Jump
7 & 8 Year Olds
Sarai Allen (Rock Port) – 50m Dash, 1st, 8.23; 100m Dash, 2nd, 17.59; 200m Dash, 2nd, 39.06; and Standing Long Jump, 6th, 1.45m
Leevi Driskell (Tarkio) – 50m Dash, 2nd, 8.46; 100m Dash, 3rd, 18.30; Softball Throw, 2nd, 54’1”; and Standing Long Jump, 1st, 1.53m
Paisley Schulenberg (Falls City, NE) – 50m Dash, 3rd, 8.51; and 100m Dash, 6th, 18.78
Sadie Chaney (Rock Port) – 50m Dash, 4th, 8.91; 100m; 400m Dash, 5th, 1:47.22; and Standing Long Jump, 5th, 1.46m
Jayla Niles (Tarkio) – 50m Dash, 5th, 9.94
Zayley Makings (Rock Port) – 50m Dash, 6th, 10.25; Softball Throw; and Standing Long Jump
Taeyln Sloop (Rock Port) – 100m Dash, 1st, 17.19; 200m Dash, 1st, 39.03; Softball Throw, 5th, 49’; and Standing Long Jump, 2nd, 1.49m
Willow Wright (Tarkio) – 100m Dash, 4th, 18.37; Softball Throw, 4th, 51’3”; and Standing Long Jump, 4th, 1.46m
Lena Elliott (Verdon, NE) – 100m Dash, 5th, 18.71; 200m Dash, 3rd, 40.75; 400m Dash, 1st, 1:30 (new record); and Softball Throw
Elliott Thomas (Rock Port) – 100m Dash, 4th, 42.22; 200m Dash, 4th, 42.22; 400m Dash, 2nd, 1:33.9; and Softball Throw, 6th, 48’7”
Kit Roup (Rock Port) – 100m Dash, 5th, 44.81; 200m Dash, 5th, 44.81; 400m Dash, 4th place, 1:44.87; and Softball Throw
Lynleigh Oelze (Ravenwood) – 100m Dash, 6th, 44.82; 200m Dash, 6th, 44.82; 400m Dash, 3rd, 1:40.89; and Standing Long Jump, 3rd, 1.47m
Claire Bingham (Auburn, NE) – 100m; 400m Dash, 6th, 1:53; Softball Throw; and Standing Long Jump
Emersyn Martin (Rock Port) – Softball Throw, 1st, 63’1”; and Standing Long Jump
Braeley Cook (Rock Port) – Softball Throw, 3rd, 51’8”
Nora Spiegel (Rock Port) – 100m, 200m, Softball Throw, and Standing Long Jump
Paisley Westhart (Johnson, NE) – 100m, 200m, 400m, and Standing Long Jump
Bradley Howell (Rock Port) – 50m, 100m, and Softball Throw
Cali Hawley (Brock, NE) – 50m, 100m, Softball Throw, and Standing Long Jump
9 & 10 Year Olds
Scout Smith (Fairfax) – 100m Dash, 1st, 16.33; 400m Dash, 1st, 1:20.88; 800m Run, 1st, 3:27 (new record); and Running Long Jump, 1st, 2.77m (new record)
Gianna Vette (Tarkio) – 100m Dash, 2nd (tie), 16.97; 200m Dash, 3rd, 40.64; 400m Dash, 3rd, 1:26.65; and Running Long Jump
Cali Taft (Falls City, NE) – 100m Dash, 2nd (tie), 16.97; 200m Dash, 1st, 36.90; 400m Dash, 2nd, 1:21; and Running Long Jump, 2nd, 2.62m
Blythe Walker (Tarkio) – 100m Dash, 4th, 17.51; 400m Dash, 4th, 1:32.13; and Running Long Jump, 4th, 2.17m
Emersyn Walker (Tarkio) – 100m Dash, 5th, 17.8; 400m Dash, 5th, 1:34.53; and Running Long Jump, 5th, 2.00m
Sadie Clodfelter (Rock Port) – 100m Dash, 6th, 18.35; 200m Dash, 2nd, 39.83; Softball Throw, 3rd, 51’9”; and Running Long Jump, 3rd, 2.37m
Addaline Larson (Rock Port) – 100m; 200m Dash, 4th, 42.46; Softball Throw, 4th, 44’8”; and Running Long Jump
Ella Sperber (Rock Port) – 200m Dash, 5th, 43.44; Softball Throw, 2nd, 76’1”; and Running Long Jump, 6th, 1.97m
Kinley Niles (Tarkio) – 200m Dash, 6th, 1:09.78; and Softball Throw, 5th, 25’
Piper Vansickle (Rock Port) – 100m; Softball Throw, 1st, 103’4”; and Running Long Jump
Belle Herron (Rock Port) – 100m and Running Long Jump
11 & 12 Year Olds
Kailey Churchill (Union Star) – 100m Dash, 1st, 14.94; 200m Dash, 1st, 34.07; and 400m Dash, 1st, 1:20.34
Laynie Williams (Peru, NE) – 100m Dash, 2nd, 15.9; 200m Dash, 2nd, 35.65; 400m Dash, 2nd, 1:21.15; and Running Long Jump, 1st, 3.10m
Bristol Benson (Rock Port) – 100m Dash, 3rd, 16.13; 400m Dash, 3rd, 1:27.65; Softball Throw, 4th, 75’6”; and Running Long Jump, 4th, 2.95m
Jaylee Wood (Rock Port) – 100m Dash, 4th, 16.47; 800m Run, 1st, 3:04; and Running Long Jump, 3rd, 2.96m
Ellie Hoyt (Shenandoah, IA) – 100m Dash, 5th, 16.6; 200m Dash, 3rd, 37.56; Running Long Jump, 2nd, 3.00m; and Softball Throw, 1st, 110’3”
Izzy Carpenter (Rock Port) – 400m Dash, 4th, 1:36.65; 800m Run, 3rd, 3:56.65; Softball Throw, 2nd, 93’7”; and Running Long Jump, 5th, 2.48m
Sophia Bare (Rock Port) – 400m Dash, 5th, 1:38.84; 800m Run, 2nd, 3:56.50; Softball Throw, 3rd, 78’3”; and Running Long Jump, 6th, 2.46m
Baylin Lewis (Rock Port) – 100m, Softball Throw, and Running Long Jump
Markie Gaines (Rock Port) – 400m, Softball Throw, and Running Long Jump
BOYS
6 & Under
Cord Davis (Rock Port) – 50m Dash, 1st, 9.19; 100m Dash, 2nd, 20.91; Tennis Ball Throw; and Standing Long Jump
Laine Goins (Rock Port) – 50m Dash, 2nd, 9.25; 100m Dash, 4th, 21.10; 200m; and Standing Long Jump
Hayes Martin (Rock Port) – 50m Dash, 3rd, 9.65; 100m Dash, 3rd, 21.06; Tennis Ball Throw, 1st, 18.3m; and Standing Long Jump, 6th, 4’3”
Ray Herron (Fairfax) – 50m Dash, 4th, 9.66; 100m Dash, 5th, 22.15; Tennis Ball Throw; and Standing Long Jump
Hux Beckman (Rock Port) – 50m Dash, 5th, 10.10; 100m; Tennis Ball Throw; and Standing Long Jump, 1st, 5’
Henry Waigand (Rock Port) – 50m Dash, 6th, 10.25; 100m; Tennis Ball Throw, 3rd, 15.23m; and Standing Long Jump
Rocky Tanner (Brock, NE) – 100m Dash, 1st, 19.65 (new record); Tennis Ball Throw, 2nd, 15.75m; and Standing Long Jump, 2nd, 4’11.5”
Mox Sebek (Shenandoah, IA) – 50m; 100m Dash, 6th, 22.78; Tennis Ball Throw; and Standing Long Jump
Memphis Martin (Rock Port) – 50m, Tennis Ball Throw, 5th, 13.75m; and Standing Long Jump, 3rd, 4’11”
Dax Parsons (Rock Port) – 50m; 100m; Tennis Ball Throw, 4th, 14.73; and Standing Long Jump, 4th, 4’5”
Lane Lewis (Rock Port) – 50m; 100m; Tennis Ball Throw, 6th, 12.30m; and Standing Long Jump, 5th, 4’4”
River Lewis (Rock Port) – 50m, Tennis Ball Throw, and Standing Long Jump
Teddy Paris (Rock Port) – Tennis Ball Throw and Standing Long Jump
Chase Finnell (Rock Port) – 50m and Tennis Ball Throw
Stetson Martin (Rock Port) – 50m, Tennis Ball Throw, and Standing Long Jump
Parker Paris (Fairfax) – (no events listed)
Henry Lemar (Graham) – 50m, 100m, Tennis Ball Throw, and Standing Long Jump
Jameson Chard (Rock Port) – 50m, 100m, Tennis Ball Throw, and Standing Long Jump
Knox True (Rock Port) – 50m, 100m, Tennis Ball Throw, and Standing Long Jump
Leo Goins (Rock Port) – 50m, 100m, Tennis Ball Throw, and Standing Long Jump
Salem Pope (Rock Port) – 50m, Tennis Ball Throw, and Standing Long Jump
Griffin Sperber (Rock Port) – (no events listed)
Briggs Masonbrink (Rock Port) – 50m, 100m, Tennis Ball Throw, and Standing Long Jump
Josey Davis (Rock Port) – 50m, 100m, Tennis Ball Throw, and Standing Long Jump
River Ottmann (Rock Port) – 50m, 100m, Tennis Ball Throw, and Standing Long Jump
Wade Graham (Watson) – 50m, 100m, Tennis Ball Throw, and Standing Long Jump
Wesley Scott (Malvern, IA) – 50m, 100m, Tennis Ball Throw, and Standing Long Jump
Fallon Hughes (Rock Port) – 50m, Tennis Ball Throw, and Standing Long Jump
Zeppelin Greene (Rock Port) – 50m, Tennis Ball Throw, and Standing Long Jump
7 & 8 Year Olds
Cooper Vonderschmidt (Falls City, NE) – 50m Dash, 1st, 7.75; 100m Dash, 3rd, 17.75; Softball Throw, 4th, 24.46m; and Standing Long Jump, 4th, 5.87’
Grayson Wood (Rock Port) – 50m Dash, 2nd, 8.01; 200m Dash, 2nd, 34.89; Softball Throw, 2nd, 27.9m; and Standing Long Jump 6.2’
Maxon Graves (Rock Port) – 50m Dash, 3rd, 8.10; 100m Dash, 5th, 18.10; and Standing Long Jump, 6th, 5.6’
Connor Bingham (Auburn, NE) – 50m Dash, 4th, 8.38; 100m Dash, 6th, 18.25; 200m Dash, 4th, 38.97; and Softball Throw, 3rd, 25.4m
Dash Chamberlain (Rock Port) – 50m Dash, 5th, 8.76; 200m Dash, 5th, 42.09; Softball Throw, 6th, 16.01m; and Standing Long Jump, 5th, 5.62’
Kasen Dodson (Tarkio) – 50m Dash, 6th, 9.0; 100m; Softball Throw; and Standing Long Jump
Drey Parsons (Rock Port) – 100m Dash, 2nd, 17.34; 200m Dash, 3rd, 37.78; 400m Dash, 1st, 1:26.78 (new record); and Standing Long Jump, 3rd, 5.95’
Dax Vonderschmidt (Falls City, NE) – 100m, 1st, 16.90; 200m Dash, 1st, 34.75; Softball Throw, 1st, 37.7m (new record); and Standing Long Jump, 1st, 6.35’
Stason Sundermann (Tarkio) – 100m Dash, 4th, 17.96; 400m Dash, 2nd, 1:27.2; and Softball Throw, 5th, 23.04m
Brewer Shallenberger (Rock Port) – 100m; 200m Dash, 6th, 46.58; Softball Throw; and Standing Long Jump
Nolan Waigand (Rock Port) – 100m; 200m; 400m Dash, 3rd, 1:46; and Softball Throw
Charlie Carpenter (Rock Port) – 50m; 200m; 400m Dash, 4th, 1:52.31; and Standing Long Jump
Case Larson (Rock Port) – 50m, 100m, 200m, and Standing Long Jump
9 & 10 Year Olds
Braylon Thomas (Rock Port) – 100m Dash, 1st, 15.9; 200m Dash, 1st, 35.87; 400m Dash, 1st, 1:15.22; Running Long Jump, 2nd, 9’5”
Beau Waigand (Rock Port) – 100m Dash, 2nd, 16.8; 400m Dash, 3rd, 1:30.82; Softball Throw, 2nd, 27.45m; and Running Long Jump, 1st, 9’7”
Gabriel Gronniger (Rock Port) – 100m Dash, 3rd, 19.58; 200m Dash, 2nd, 42.07; 400m Dash, 4th, 1:54.07; and Running Long Jump, 4th, 8’
Tucker Deatz (Rock Port) – 100m Dash, 4th, 21.16; 200m Dash, 48.96; and Running Long Jump, 5th, 6’5”
Weston Bingham (Auburn, NE) – Softball Throw, 3rd, 22.91m; and Running Long Jump, 3rd, 8’1”
Sage Sundermann (Tarkio) – 400m Dash, 2nd, 1:15.25; 800m Run, 1st, 2:56 (new record); and Softball Throw, 1st, 34.14m
11 & 12 Year Olds
Myka Tanner (Brock, NE) – 100m Dash, 1st, 14.63; 400m Dash, 1st, 1:11.32; and Running Long Jump, 1st, 4.3m
Blake Coulter (Maryville) – 100m Dash, 2nd, 16.03; 200m Dash, 1st, 35.32; Softball Throw, 3rd, 28.10m; and Running Long Jump, 4th, 3.15m
Asher Stepp (Tarkio) – 100m Dash, 3rd, 17.3; 200m Dash, 2nd, 38.65; 400m Dash, 3rd, 1:25.85; and Running Long Jump, 2nd, 3.41m
Eli Rogers (Fairfax) – 100m Dash, 4th, 18.32; 200m; Softball Throw, 2nd, 30.97m; and Running Long Jump, 3rd, 3.2m
Chapman Walker (Tarkio) – 400m Dash, 2nd, 1:17.6; and Softball Throw, 1st, 31.67m
Carson Rogers (Pickering) – 200m, 400m, and 800m