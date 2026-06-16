Around 100 athletes from the area came to Rock Port Sunday, May 3, to compete in the annual youth track meet at Blue Jay Stadium. Hosted by the Rock Port Youth Athletics Association, the event had youngsters competing in the 50, 100, 200, and 400 meter dashes, 800 meter run, standing and running long jumps, and tennis and softball throws in their respective age groups. Those taking part included:

GIRLS

6 & Under

Everlee Smith (Fairfax) – 50m Dash, 1st, 8.59 (new record); 100m Dash, 2nd, 19.38; Tennis Ball Throw, 3rd, 33’9”; and Standing Long Jump, 1st, 1.68m

Mya Wittmann (Maryville) – 50m Dash, 2nd, 8.75; 100m Dash, 3rd, 19.40; Tennis Ball Throw, 5th, 31’6”; and Standing Long Jump, 4th, 1.28m

Sophie Smith (Rock Port) – 50m Dash, 3rd, 8.95; 100m Dash, 1st, 18.72 (new record); Tennis Ball Throw; and Standing Long Jump, 2nd, 1.36m

Atley Stout (Peru, NE) – 50m Dash, 4th, 9.10; 100m Dash, 5th, 21.39; Tennis Ball Throw, 4th, 32’; and Standing Long Jump

Arya Thomas (Rock Port) – 50m Dash, 5th, 9.40; 100m Dash, 6th, 21.71; and Standing Long Jump, 5th, 1.27m

Kelbie Coulter (Maryville) – 50m Dash, 6th, 10.38; 100m; Tennis Ball Throw; and Standing Long Jump

Mattie Sundermann (Tarkio) – 100m Dash, 4th, 20.82; and Standing Long Jump, 3rd, 1.30m

Skyler Alsup (Tarkio) – 50m, Tennis Ball Throw, 2nd, 35’; and Standing Long Jump, 6th, 1.19m

Journey Dodson (Tarkio) – 50m, 100m, Tennis Ball Throw, 1st, 36’4”; and Standing Long Jump

Nora Duncan (Rock Port) – Tennis Ball Throw, 6th, 31’3”

Penelope Hale (Rock Port) – 50m, 100m, Tennis Ball Throw, and Standing Long Jump

Cecelia Larson (Rock Port) – 50m and 100m

Lottie Chamberlain (Rock Port – 50m, 100m, Tennis Ball Throw, and Standing Long Jump

Micah Jones (Rock Port) – 100m, Tennis Ball Throw, and Standing Long Jump

Mila Spiegel (Rock Port) – 50m, 100m, Tennis Ball Throw, and Standing Long Jump

Dae Wittmann (Maryville) – 50m, 100m, Tennis Ball Throw, and Standing Long Jump

Oakley Paris (Rock Port) – 50m, Tennis Ball Throw, and Standing Long Jump

Amelia Paris (Rock Port) – 50m, Tennis Ball Throw, and Standing Long Jump

Bailey Finnell (Rock Port) – 50m, 100m, and Tennis Ball Throw

Lillian Ottmann (Rock Port) – 50m, 100m, Tennis Ball Throw, and Standing Long Jump

Millie Graves (Rock Port) – 50m, 100m, Tennis Ball Throw, and Standing Long Jump

7 & 8 Year Olds

Sarai Allen (Rock Port) – 50m Dash, 1st, 8.23; 100m Dash, 2nd, 17.59; 200m Dash, 2nd, 39.06; and Standing Long Jump, 6th, 1.45m

Leevi Driskell (Tarkio) – 50m Dash, 2nd, 8.46; 100m Dash, 3rd, 18.30; Softball Throw, 2nd, 54’1”; and Standing Long Jump, 1st, 1.53m

Paisley Schulenberg (Falls City, NE) – 50m Dash, 3rd, 8.51; and 100m Dash, 6th, 18.78

Sadie Chaney (Rock Port) – 50m Dash, 4th, 8.91; 100m; 400m Dash, 5th, 1:47.22; and Standing Long Jump, 5th, 1.46m

Jayla Niles (Tarkio) – 50m Dash, 5th, 9.94

Zayley Makings (Rock Port) – 50m Dash, 6th, 10.25; Softball Throw; and Standing Long Jump

Taeyln Sloop (Rock Port) – 100m Dash, 1st, 17.19; 200m Dash, 1st, 39.03; Softball Throw, 5th, 49’; and Standing Long Jump, 2nd, 1.49m

Willow Wright (Tarkio) – 100m Dash, 4th, 18.37; Softball Throw, 4th, 51’3”; and Standing Long Jump, 4th, 1.46m

Lena Elliott (Verdon, NE) – 100m Dash, 5th, 18.71; 200m Dash, 3rd, 40.75; 400m Dash, 1st, 1:30 (new record); and Softball Throw

Elliott Thomas (Rock Port) – 100m Dash, 4th, 42.22; 200m Dash, 4th, 42.22; 400m Dash, 2nd, 1:33.9; and Softball Throw, 6th, 48’7”

Kit Roup (Rock Port) – 100m Dash, 5th, 44.81; 200m Dash, 5th, 44.81; 400m Dash, 4th place, 1:44.87; and Softball Throw

Lynleigh Oelze (Ravenwood) – 100m Dash, 6th, 44.82; 200m Dash, 6th, 44.82; 400m Dash, 3rd, 1:40.89; and Standing Long Jump, 3rd, 1.47m

Claire Bingham (Auburn, NE) – 100m; 400m Dash, 6th, 1:53; Softball Throw; and Standing Long Jump

Emersyn Martin (Rock Port) – Softball Throw, 1st, 63’1”; and Standing Long Jump

Braeley Cook (Rock Port) – Softball Throw, 3rd, 51’8”

Nora Spiegel (Rock Port) – 100m, 200m, Softball Throw, and Standing Long Jump

Paisley Westhart (Johnson, NE) – 100m, 200m, 400m, and Standing Long Jump

Bradley Howell (Rock Port) – 50m, 100m, and Softball Throw

Cali Hawley (Brock, NE) – 50m, 100m, Softball Throw, and Standing Long Jump

9 & 10 Year Olds

Scout Smith (Fairfax) – 100m Dash, 1st, 16.33; 400m Dash, 1st, 1:20.88; 800m Run, 1st, 3:27 (new record); and Running Long Jump, 1st, 2.77m (new record)

Gianna Vette (Tarkio) – 100m Dash, 2nd (tie), 16.97; 200m Dash, 3rd, 40.64; 400m Dash, 3rd, 1:26.65; and Running Long Jump

Cali Taft (Falls City, NE) – 100m Dash, 2nd (tie), 16.97; 200m Dash, 1st, 36.90; 400m Dash, 2nd, 1:21; and Running Long Jump, 2nd, 2.62m

Blythe Walker (Tarkio) – 100m Dash, 4th, 17.51; 400m Dash, 4th, 1:32.13; and Running Long Jump, 4th, 2.17m

Emersyn Walker (Tarkio) – 100m Dash, 5th, 17.8; 400m Dash, 5th, 1:34.53; and Running Long Jump, 5th, 2.00m

Sadie Clodfelter (Rock Port) – 100m Dash, 6th, 18.35; 200m Dash, 2nd, 39.83; Softball Throw, 3rd, 51’9”; and Running Long Jump, 3rd, 2.37m

Addaline Larson (Rock Port) – 100m; 200m Dash, 4th, 42.46; Softball Throw, 4th, 44’8”; and Running Long Jump

Ella Sperber (Rock Port) – 200m Dash, 5th, 43.44; Softball Throw, 2nd, 76’1”; and Running Long Jump, 6th, 1.97m

Kinley Niles (Tarkio) – 200m Dash, 6th, 1:09.78; and Softball Throw, 5th, 25’

Piper Vansickle (Rock Port) – 100m; Softball Throw, 1st, 103’4”; and Running Long Jump

Belle Herron (Rock Port) – 100m and Running Long Jump

11 & 12 Year Olds

Kailey Churchill (Union Star) – 100m Dash, 1st, 14.94; 200m Dash, 1st, 34.07; and 400m Dash, 1st, 1:20.34

Laynie Williams (Peru, NE) – 100m Dash, 2nd, 15.9; 200m Dash, 2nd, 35.65; 400m Dash, 2nd, 1:21.15; and Running Long Jump, 1st, 3.10m

Bristol Benson (Rock Port) – 100m Dash, 3rd, 16.13; 400m Dash, 3rd, 1:27.65; Softball Throw, 4th, 75’6”; and Running Long Jump, 4th, 2.95m

Jaylee Wood (Rock Port) – 100m Dash, 4th, 16.47; 800m Run, 1st, 3:04; and Running Long Jump, 3rd, 2.96m

Ellie Hoyt (Shenandoah, IA) – 100m Dash, 5th, 16.6; 200m Dash, 3rd, 37.56; Running Long Jump, 2nd, 3.00m; and Softball Throw, 1st, 110’3”

Izzy Carpenter (Rock Port) – 400m Dash, 4th, 1:36.65; 800m Run, 3rd, 3:56.65; Softball Throw, 2nd, 93’7”; and Running Long Jump, 5th, 2.48m

Sophia Bare (Rock Port) – 400m Dash, 5th, 1:38.84; 800m Run, 2nd, 3:56.50; Softball Throw, 3rd, 78’3”; and Running Long Jump, 6th, 2.46m

Baylin Lewis (Rock Port) – 100m, Softball Throw, and Running Long Jump

Markie Gaines (Rock Port) – 400m, Softball Throw, and Running Long Jump

BOYS

6 & Under

Cord Davis (Rock Port) – 50m Dash, 1st, 9.19; 100m Dash, 2nd, 20.91; Tennis Ball Throw; and Standing Long Jump

Laine Goins (Rock Port) – 50m Dash, 2nd, 9.25; 100m Dash, 4th, 21.10; 200m; and Standing Long Jump

Hayes Martin (Rock Port) – 50m Dash, 3rd, 9.65; 100m Dash, 3rd, 21.06; Tennis Ball Throw, 1st, 18.3m; and Standing Long Jump, 6th, 4’3”

Ray Herron (Fairfax) – 50m Dash, 4th, 9.66; 100m Dash, 5th, 22.15; Tennis Ball Throw; and Standing Long Jump

Hux Beckman (Rock Port) – 50m Dash, 5th, 10.10; 100m; Tennis Ball Throw; and Standing Long Jump, 1st, 5’

Henry Waigand (Rock Port) – 50m Dash, 6th, 10.25; 100m; Tennis Ball Throw, 3rd, 15.23m; and Standing Long Jump

Rocky Tanner (Brock, NE) – 100m Dash, 1st, 19.65 (new record); Tennis Ball Throw, 2nd, 15.75m; and Standing Long Jump, 2nd, 4’11.5”

Mox Sebek (Shenandoah, IA) – 50m; 100m Dash, 6th, 22.78; Tennis Ball Throw; and Standing Long Jump

Memphis Martin (Rock Port) – 50m, Tennis Ball Throw, 5th, 13.75m; and Standing Long Jump, 3rd, 4’11”

Dax Parsons (Rock Port) – 50m; 100m; Tennis Ball Throw, 4th, 14.73; and Standing Long Jump, 4th, 4’5”

Lane Lewis (Rock Port) – 50m; 100m; Tennis Ball Throw, 6th, 12.30m; and Standing Long Jump, 5th, 4’4”

River Lewis (Rock Port) – 50m, Tennis Ball Throw, and Standing Long Jump

Teddy Paris (Rock Port) – Tennis Ball Throw and Standing Long Jump

Chase Finnell (Rock Port) – 50m and Tennis Ball Throw

Stetson Martin (Rock Port) – 50m, Tennis Ball Throw, and Standing Long Jump

Parker Paris (Fairfax) – (no events listed)

Henry Lemar (Graham) – 50m, 100m, Tennis Ball Throw, and Standing Long Jump

Jameson Chard (Rock Port) – 50m, 100m, Tennis Ball Throw, and Standing Long Jump

Knox True (Rock Port) – 50m, 100m, Tennis Ball Throw, and Standing Long Jump

Leo Goins (Rock Port) – 50m, 100m, Tennis Ball Throw, and Standing Long Jump

Salem Pope (Rock Port) – 50m, Tennis Ball Throw, and Standing Long Jump

Griffin Sperber (Rock Port) – (no events listed)

Briggs Masonbrink (Rock Port) – 50m, 100m, Tennis Ball Throw, and Standing Long Jump

Josey Davis (Rock Port) – 50m, 100m, Tennis Ball Throw, and Standing Long Jump

River Ottmann (Rock Port) – 50m, 100m, Tennis Ball Throw, and Standing Long Jump

Wade Graham (Watson) – 50m, 100m, Tennis Ball Throw, and Standing Long Jump

Wesley Scott (Malvern, IA) – 50m, 100m, Tennis Ball Throw, and Standing Long Jump

Fallon Hughes (Rock Port) – 50m, Tennis Ball Throw, and Standing Long Jump

Zeppelin Greene (Rock Port) – 50m, Tennis Ball Throw, and Standing Long Jump

7 & 8 Year Olds

Cooper Vonderschmidt (Falls City, NE) – 50m Dash, 1st, 7.75; 100m Dash, 3rd, 17.75; Softball Throw, 4th, 24.46m; and Standing Long Jump, 4th, 5.87’

Grayson Wood (Rock Port) – 50m Dash, 2nd, 8.01; 200m Dash, 2nd, 34.89; Softball Throw, 2nd, 27.9m; and Standing Long Jump 6.2’

Maxon Graves (Rock Port) – 50m Dash, 3rd, 8.10; 100m Dash, 5th, 18.10; and Standing Long Jump, 6th, 5.6’

Connor Bingham (Auburn, NE) – 50m Dash, 4th, 8.38; 100m Dash, 6th, 18.25; 200m Dash, 4th, 38.97; and Softball Throw, 3rd, 25.4m

Dash Chamberlain (Rock Port) – 50m Dash, 5th, 8.76; 200m Dash, 5th, 42.09; Softball Throw, 6th, 16.01m; and Standing Long Jump, 5th, 5.62’

Kasen Dodson (Tarkio) – 50m Dash, 6th, 9.0; 100m; Softball Throw; and Standing Long Jump

Drey Parsons (Rock Port) – 100m Dash, 2nd, 17.34; 200m Dash, 3rd, 37.78; 400m Dash, 1st, 1:26.78 (new record); and Standing Long Jump, 3rd, 5.95’

Dax Vonderschmidt (Falls City, NE) – 100m, 1st, 16.90; 200m Dash, 1st, 34.75; Softball Throw, 1st, 37.7m (new record); and Standing Long Jump, 1st, 6.35’

Stason Sundermann (Tarkio) – 100m Dash, 4th, 17.96; 400m Dash, 2nd, 1:27.2; and Softball Throw, 5th, 23.04m

Brewer Shallenberger (Rock Port) – 100m; 200m Dash, 6th, 46.58; Softball Throw; and Standing Long Jump

Nolan Waigand (Rock Port) – 100m; 200m; 400m Dash, 3rd, 1:46; and Softball Throw

Charlie Carpenter (Rock Port) – 50m; 200m; 400m Dash, 4th, 1:52.31; and Standing Long Jump

Case Larson (Rock Port) – 50m, 100m, 200m, and Standing Long Jump

9 & 10 Year Olds

Braylon Thomas (Rock Port) – 100m Dash, 1st, 15.9; 200m Dash, 1st, 35.87; 400m Dash, 1st, 1:15.22; Running Long Jump, 2nd, 9’5”

Beau Waigand (Rock Port) – 100m Dash, 2nd, 16.8; 400m Dash, 3rd, 1:30.82; Softball Throw, 2nd, 27.45m; and Running Long Jump, 1st, 9’7”

Gabriel Gronniger (Rock Port) – 100m Dash, 3rd, 19.58; 200m Dash, 2nd, 42.07; 400m Dash, 4th, 1:54.07; and Running Long Jump, 4th, 8’

Tucker Deatz (Rock Port) – 100m Dash, 4th, 21.16; 200m Dash, 48.96; and Running Long Jump, 5th, 6’5”

Weston Bingham (Auburn, NE) – Softball Throw, 3rd, 22.91m; and Running Long Jump, 3rd, 8’1”

Sage Sundermann (Tarkio) – 400m Dash, 2nd, 1:15.25; 800m Run, 1st, 2:56 (new record); and Softball Throw, 1st, 34.14m

11 & 12 Year Olds

Myka Tanner (Brock, NE) – 100m Dash, 1st, 14.63; 400m Dash, 1st, 1:11.32; and Running Long Jump, 1st, 4.3m

Blake Coulter (Maryville) – 100m Dash, 2nd, 16.03; 200m Dash, 1st, 35.32; Softball Throw, 3rd, 28.10m; and Running Long Jump, 4th, 3.15m

Asher Stepp (Tarkio) – 100m Dash, 3rd, 17.3; 200m Dash, 2nd, 38.65; 400m Dash, 3rd, 1:25.85; and Running Long Jump, 2nd, 3.41m

Eli Rogers (Fairfax) – 100m Dash, 4th, 18.32; 200m; Softball Throw, 2nd, 30.97m; and Running Long Jump, 3rd, 3.2m

Chapman Walker (Tarkio) – 400m Dash, 2nd, 1:17.6; and Softball Throw, 1st, 31.67m

Carson Rogers (Pickering) – 200m, 400m, and 800m