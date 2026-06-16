One of the ways Atchison County Development Corporation (ACDC) “initiates, stimulates and facilitates” opportunity in Atchison County is providing grant funds to amazing local businesses that are investing in themselves and organizations and individuals who are working to improve our community. Over the next few weeks, ACDC will be highlighting the grants it offers.

The Business Improvement Grant, the organization’s flagship grant program, was created in 2013 to encourage growth and development of existing Atchison County businesses and to support them in a tangible way. Over the past 13 years, this program has assisted with 185 different business improvement projects throughout Atchison County. Grant recipients have invested in themselves and leveraged nearly $215,000 in ACDC funds (county tax dollars allocated to this office via the 1/4-cent economic development sales tax) to complete $1,091,652 worth of much-needed business enhancements. Of that impressive investment, over $348,000 has been directly invested back into our local economy in the form of goods and services from Atchison County vendors.

ACDC offers two different levels of funding each year through this reimbursed matching grant program on projects that will improve aesthetics, safety, and/or function of existing businesses:

Basic – The grant will equal up to 50% of the cost of eligible improvements, maximum $1,000. (If total project cost is $1,200, ACDC’s reimbursed grant is $600 and the business pays $600. If the total project cost is $2,200: ACDC’s grant is $1,000 and the business pays $1,200.)

2.0: The grant will equal up to one-third of the cost of eligible improvements, maximum of $2,500. (If total project cost is $7,500+, ACDC’s reimbursed grant is $2,500 and the business pays $5,000+.)

Applications for this grant are accepted via mail (or at the ACDC office at 321 S. Main Street in Rock Port, via mail slot in the door if the office is closed). Any Atchison County business current on taxes/licensure can apply unless it received a Business Improvement Grant in 2024 or 2025 and eligible projects must be approved prior to beginning work. Completed applications (including vendor bids and project estimates) will be considered by the grant committee in the order they are received. Applications will be accepted until all funds have been awarded. (A total of $13,000 is left as of June 2026). Visit www.atchisoncounty.org/acdcgrants to download the application and guidelines or contact them (660-744-6562 or acdc@atchisoncounty.org) to have a copy sent to you.