The following cases were heard in Atchison County Circuit Court before the Honorable Corey Keith Herron Tuesday, June 2, 2026:

State vs. Jesse L. Henry – Probation Violation Hearing on Felony. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Probation & Parole appears by Watson. Defendant appears in person and is advised of Right to Counsel. State dismisses MTR without prejudice.

State vs. Stacy Ann Morris – Case Review on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person with Attorney LaSalle. Defendant enters a Plea of Guilty to Ct.1 and is granted SIS, 5 years probation supervised by Probation & Parole with shock time = credit for time served. Ct. 2 dismissed. SAR waived.

State vs. Blake Aaron Richardson – Plea/Trial Setting on Felony Tampering With Motor Vehicle – 1st Degree. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person with Attorney R. Williams. Case continued to August 4, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. for Plea/Trial Setting.

State vs. Johnathon Raymond Brodrick – Arraignment on Felony Non-Support, Total Arrears In Excess Of 12 Monthly Payments Due Under Order Of Support. Case called. State appears by P.A. Cluck. Defendant appears in person with Attorney R. Williams, waives formal arraignment and pleads not guilty. Case continued to August 4, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. for Plea/Trial Setting.

The following cases were heard in Atchison County Circuit Court before the Honorable Brett Hurst Thursday, June 4, 2026:

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Shawn Knierim – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. No appearance by either party. Case continued to July 9, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. for dismissal.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Carol Mears – Civil Setting on Breach of Contract. Dismissed by court without prejudice due to failure to prosecute.

State vs. Chandler Joseph Caldwell – Motion Hearing on Misdemeanor DWI. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person. Defendant advised of right to counsel and denied violations of probation. Court set for July 9, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. for case review.

State vs. Yajaira Jazmin Chavez Lopez – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond is $379.00 cash only.

State vs. Yajaira Jazmin Chavez Lopez – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Failure To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond is $236.00 cash only.

State vs. Nicolas Valencia Escobar – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Failure To Obey Traffic Control Device. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for July 9, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Christian G. Hildebrand – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Weight On Tandem Axle Exceeded 34,000 Pounds. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for July 9, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Christine M. Howell – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Owner/Possessor’s Dog Bites Person/Domestic Animal (2nd/Subsequent Bite) – Results In Serious Injury. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for July 9, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Emanuel Lara Fuentes – Payment Review Hearing on Infraction of Failure To Display Plates On Motor Vehicle/Trailer. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond is $157.00 cash only.

State vs. Dustin L. Lingerfelt – Case Review on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance and Deliver Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana Or Synthetic Cannabinoid. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant outstanding

State vs. Dustin L. Lingerfelt – Case Review on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance and Resisting Arrest/Detention/Stop By Fleeing – Creating A Substantial Risk Of Serious Injury/Death To Any Person; and Misdemeanor Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More) and Operate A Motor Vehicle In A Careless And Imprudent Manner. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant outstanding.

State vs. Jason Roy Peterson – Payment Review Hearing on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16-19 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for July 9, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Gurvinder Singh – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Refuse To Weigh Commercial Motor Vehicle Or Submit To A Driver/Vehicle Inspection. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for July 9, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Kevin L. Stewart, III – Initial Appearance on Felony DWI – Persistent and Misdemeanor Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person. Defendant acknowledges information. Arraignment waived. Defendant advised of right to counsel, advised of bond conditions. Plea of Not Guilty. Defendant given form requesting PD services. Case set for July 9, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. for Docket Call/ Entry of Counsel.

State vs. Martin Zavala Perez – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Failure To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width, Resulting In An Accident. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond is $404.00 cash only.

Citibank, N.A. vs. Dustin C. Carpenter – Bench Trial on Suit on Account. Dismissed by parties.

Alisha R. Seeley vs. Matthew C. Seeley – Uncontested Dissolution of Marriage Hearing on Dissolution With Children. Case called. Petitioner and respondent both appear in person. Case tried by court. Dissolution granted.

The following cases were heard in Atchison County Circuit Court before the Honorable Brett Hurst Thursday, June 11, 2026:

Fairfax vs. Anton Theas – Bench Trial on Nuisance Violation (Three Counts). Case called. City appears by P.A. Henry. Defendant appears in person. Defendant previously arraigned. Defendant enters a Plea of Guilty. Sentencing Hearing set for July 9, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Becky Petersen – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Fraudulent Use Of A Credit/Debit Device. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person with P.D. L. Williams. Defendant acknowledges receipt of amended information and waives arraignment. Defendant enters a Plea of Guilty and is granted SIS, 2 years probation supervised by PPS. Defendant has authorized court to apply balance of cash bond after court costs to be applied to restitution. Costs and/or fine paid in full.

State vs. Betty J. Schebaum – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears by P.D. L. Williams. Defendant previously arraigned. Case set for June 18, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. for Setting/Waiver of Preliminary Hearing. If defendant fails to appear on June 18, 2026, at 9:00 a.m., a warrant will be issued.

State vs. Dustin Scott Watson – Preliminary Hearing on Felony. Arraignment scheduled for August 4, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

The following case was heard in Atchison County Circuit Court before the Honorable Robert Lewis Rice Thursday, June 11, 2026:

State vs. Brett A. Reeves, Jr. – Bond Review Hearing on **Possible Section 589.405 RSMo. Charge** of Felony Statutory Rape Or Attempted Statutory Rape – 1st Degree – Person Less Than 14 Years Of Age – Aggravated Sexual Offense and Incest. State appears by P.A. Dan Smith. Defendant appears in person and with attorney Ryan Williams. P.A.’s Motion to Revoke Bond filed May 26, 2026, is held and taken under advisement.