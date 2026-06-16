The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, June 4, 2026. Present at the meeting were: Curtis Livengood, Presiding Commissioner; Richard Burke, South District Commissioner; Jim Quimby, North District Commissioner; and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission. Deputies Amy Meinecke and Okema Galston were attending HR training sponsored by the Missouri Association of Counties.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Departmental month-end reports were reviewed and approved.

The commission reviewed Change Order #2 from A.M. Cochren and Progress Update #10 from BRO-R002-(24) on 225th Street. The change order was for a 30-day extension due to the heavy rain in the area. The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the change order as presented.

At 9:00 a.m., the commission opened sealed bids for retaining walls to be built on both sides of the concrete staircase on the front lawn of the courthouse to prevent washout along the steps. The project will also include grading around the retaining walls and new landscaping in all disturbed areas. The only bid received was from Cuttin’ it Close, Professional Landscaping and Lawn Care, Maryville, Missouri. The bid amount for materials and labor was $20,381, with a 45% down payment and balance at completion of the project. The commissioners voted unanimously to accept the bid.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood reported that he was contacted by one of the landowners to inquire if any progress had been made obtaining a legal right-of-way description for a private drive off 260th Street adjacent to RCDM Martin Farm, LLC, and Sly Farms, LLC. Clerk Taylor provided the original maps of the site and minutes from the meeting for review. Following review, it was determined if a survey is needed by the attorney to provide the legal description, that cost must be paid by the landowners. Once a county right-of-way is established, the county has agreed to provide maintenance rock and bring it into the CART program, but if that is done, it cannot be labeled as a private drive. If it is posted as a private drive, it will not be considered a county road.

Collector Diane Livengood and Assessor Rochelle Long met with Clerk Susette Taylor and the commissioners to discuss questions they have fielded within their offices relating to a solar farm project in the county. A few citizens had inquired about how they would be assessed. Collector Livengood and Assessor Long were inquiring if the commission had been in contact with any companies that they could reach out to related to the project. Presiding Commissioner Livengood reported that no solar companies have met with the county commission. He went on to say that if a solar company was looking to locate within the county, they would be required to obtain road agreements for the use of county roads and right-of-way.

Clerk Taylor notified the commission that she needed to discuss HR concerns and requested moving to closed session. The commissioners voted to move into closed session per RSMO 610.021.3 to discuss personnel matters.

The commissioners voted to move out of closed session and resume regular business.

There were no votes taken during the closed session.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.