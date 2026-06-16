Atchison County establishments that sell food and drinks receive health inspections, once, twice, or three times a year de-pending on the type of foods sold and risk to the public. Priority Items noted must receive immediate action within 72 hours or as stated. Core Items are to be corrected by the next regular inspection or as stated. (PHF stands for Potentially Hazardous Foods and COS stands for Corrected On Site.)

The following businesses were inspected May 13, 2026:

Casey’s General Store

912 Walnut

Tarkio, Missouri

• Priority Items: No violations were recorded.

• Core Items: Kitchen floor needs attention – stripped and refinished/waxed would help with maintenance. HVAC vent in hallway by restrooms needs to be cleaned. Box of ice cream cones stored on floor – COS. Countertop behind coffee and hot chocolate machines needs to be cleaned. Mop sink faucet dripping from anti-siphon device. Discussed ceiling tiles and exhaust fans in restrooms.

The Poor Boyz BBQ & Grill

108 Main Street

Tarkio, Missouri

Temporary food service establishment checklist: All in compliance except sanitizer test kit was either not available or in use (no test strips for sanitizer), back door was propped open, and tomatoes were not at 41ºF or below in ice tray.

The Local Grub

10th and Walnut

Tarkio, Missouri

Temporary food service establishment checklist: All in compliance except crockpots turned off for closing at 6:00 p.m. Hot foods need to be held at 135ºF or above (or reheated to 165ºF or above to serve).

PJBJ, LLC

d/b/a Chef Paul

504 Linden Street

Tarkio, Missouri

• Priority Items: No violations were recorded. Also checked out temporary serving facility for construction worker.

• Core Items: No violations were recorded.

The following businesses were inspected May 20, 2026:

Daybreak Cafe

109 Main

Fairfax, Missouri

• Priority Items: No violations were recorded.

• Core Items: Aluminum foil on walls and shelves. Carpeted backroom floor and other flooring worn. Restroom door open and no self-closer.

Casey’s #2627

103 W. U.S. Hwy. 136

Rock Port, Missouri

• Priority Items: No violations were recorded.

• Core Items: No paper towels in the men’s restroom. Discussed restroom toilets filling oddly (on/off, on/off).

Atchison County

Nutrition Center

412 Main Street

Tarkio, Missouri

• Priority Items: PHF’s (diced tomatoes, onions, and salsa) not held at 41ºF or below in iced tubs (ice needs to come up level with the food items in order to keep cool properly – use up or discard within 4 hours).

• Core Items: Hair not restrained – long ponytail out of back of hat – COS. Black measuring scoop handle in sugar – COS.

The following businesses were inspected June 3, 2026:

All-American Campground

1409 U.S. Hwy. 136

Rock Port, Missouri

• Priority Items: No violations were recorded.

• Core Items: No violations were recorded.

Rock Port Golf

& Country Club

18757 225th Street

Rock Port, Missouri

• Priority Items: Unapproved food: breakfast sausage processed in Hamburg, Iowa, and labeled Not For Sale (cut for Brian Moran) – COS. Agreed to not use in establishment. Not sure if it had been a donation or just being held for Mr. Moran.

• Core Items: No violations were recorded.