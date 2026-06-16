The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in Atchison County for the week of June 15-21.

There may be moving operations, such as mowing, brush cutting and litter removal, throughout the region in addition to the work mentioned below. Check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org, or download the app for updated information.

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from I-29 to U.S. Route 71 through August 2026. The road will be narrowed to one lane, and a 10-foot width restriction will be in place.

Route J – Closed for a culvert replacement from Route KK to 230th Avenue, June 16-17, 6:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.

Route AA – Closed for a culvert replacement from N Avenue to O Avenue, June 15-16, 6:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.

W Avenue – Closed for a culvert replacement at Route C, June 17, 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. There will be no access to/from W Avenue.