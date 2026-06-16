The Fairfax R-3 School District Board of Education held a regular meeting May 19, 2026, in the school library.

The meeting was called to order at 6:02 p.m. by Miles Smith, president. Also present were: Crystal Woodring, Treyvor Umbarger, Courtney Grossman, and Shelby Hurst, board members; Dr. Jason McDowell, superintendent; Barbara Terry, principal; and Karen Burke, secretary. Shannon Long and Stephanie Stevens were absent.

Board members voted to approve the agenda as presented with additions and deletions.

Superintendent Highlights

Dr. McDowell reported on the following:

• End-of-year activities and reporting requirements are underway. State reports including MOSIS, Parents as Teachers, and Food Service are being completed at this time.

• The backup bus has been removed from the Missouri Highway Patrol fleet list due to ongoing mechanical and wiring concerns related to the window alarm system. Initial estimates for repairs range from approximately $2,000 to $4,000, with potential for additional costs depending on the extent of possible water damage. A recommendation regarding the future of the bus will be presented in the coming months.

• Following this month’s meeting, all staff positions are expected to be filled.

• An updated list of fall sports coaches will be provided next month. Current coaching needs remain in dance, junior high head football, and junior high assistant football, though there are potential leads for some of these positions.

• Earlier this year, the district completed a procurement audit for the food service program. This audit, conducted every five years, reviews purchasing procedures, vendor usage, and documentation practices. Karen played a significant role in organizing receipts, purchase orders, and supporting documentation for the audit process. The district was notified last week that the audit was successfully completed. While a few recommendations were made for future consideration, the overall results were very positive.

• With the legislative session concluding, the district is gaining a clearer picture of financial expectations for the upcoming school year. The state has reduced funding to schools this year due to decreased gambling revenue, as part of broader state budget adjustments.

• A significant issue to monitor is the proposed elimination of income tax, which may appear on either the August or November ballot. If approved, the measure could substantially impact the way schools are funded and the amount of funding districts receive.

Principal Highlights

Barbara Terry, principal, reported on the following school happenings:

• Field Day was a successful event with strong community attendance and student participation.

• Fairfax hosted several banquets and events throughout May, including FFA, Academic, Music, Band Boosters, alumni activities, and class fundraisers.

• Students performed an outstanding spring concert.

• Elementary and junior high/high school students participated in annual field trips. Elementary students traveled to the bowling alley and park, while junior high/high school students visited the Sports Plex in Shenandoah, Iowa.

• Preschool graduation celebrated an important milestone for students and families. The district looks forward to welcoming these students to kindergarten and transitioning the preschool program to the elementary side of the building next year to create a more unified elementary setting.

• Student accomplishments were recognized during the annual awards assembly.

• The district honored graduating seniors and the eighth grade class during commencement ceremonies.

Professional Development

Focus for 2026-2027

Elementary: Continued focus on Trauma-Informed Care practices. Development of a more unified building-wide approach to AR, math facts, and handwriting instruction. Implementation of Accelerated Reader (AR), Rocket Math, and Handwriting Without Tears programs. Continued work on assessments and curriculum revisions.

Junior High/High School: Continued curriculum and assessment revisions. Review of grading best practices. Increased alignment of assessments to ensure instructional decisions are driven by student data.

Special Education

Department Highlights

Mrs. Jaymee Koop, Special Education Director, submitted department highlights:

• Mrs. Schieffer, Elementary Special Education Teacher, was selected as the district’s Teacher of the Year in recognition of her dedication and commitment to students.

• All special education evaluations, IEPs, and progress monitoring requirements were successfully completed for the 2025-2026 school year.

• During MAP testing, staff collaborated to ensure students received appropriate accommodations and support to promote student success.

• School culture and climate improved throughout the year through stronger collaboration, communication, and staff support.

• Special education staff participated in multiple professional development opportunities, including: de-escalation training, CPI training, sensory training, Project ACCESS, and trainings related to behavior, autism, positive behavior supports/interventions, and primitive reflexes.

• Staff members are implementing strategies gained through professional development to better support student behaviors, regulation skills, and individual learning needs.

• One notable student success this year included a high school student meeting or exceeding benchmark expectations on the AR STAR assessment for the first time since qualifying for special education services in elementary school.

• The district will participate in the Special Education Assessment process this fall. The department will begin reviewing files and submitting documentation to the state for feedback regarding departmental practices and procedures.

Mrs. Koop reported on the following reflections and lessons learned:

• Recognized the importance of differentiating support for both veteran teachers and newer staff members based on individual needs.

• Continued emphasis on consistency, follow-through, and clear communication with all stakeholders.

• Learned the importance of flexibility and adaptability in meeting the changing needs of students and staff within special education services.

Assistant Principal Intern

• Learned the value of building strong relationships with staff, students, and families.

• Gained a deeper understanding of the importance of clear, approachable, and professional communication, especially during difficult conversations.

• Recognized that staff members require different forms of support, including encouragement, accountability, and feedback.

• Found that visibility throughout classrooms, hallways, and school events strengthens relationships and improves understanding of school needs.

• Learned that addressing student behavior requires teamwork, consistency, patience, and strong family communication.

• Continued growth in balancing leadership responsibilities while maintaining positive relationships with staff and students.

• Developed a greater appreciation for the behind-the-scenes responsibilities administrators manage daily to keep school operations running smoothly.

• Learned the importance of listening carefully before responding to concerns brought forward by staff, students, or parents.

• Gained a stronger understanding that effective leadership involves collaboration, problem-solving, supporting others, and continued learning.

Athletic Director’s Report

Cal Nichols, Fairfax AD, reported on the following:

• New fencing was installed at the Fairfax baseball field. After discussions with Jill Kingery, future plans include replacement of the backstop fence.

• EA baseball concluded the 2026 season with an extra-inning loss to Northeast Nodaway. The team finished with a 7-10 record, and approximately 20 students are anticipated to participate next season. Tate Johnson set a new EA record for doubles in a season with nine. He was also selected to the 2nd Team All-Conference.

• The golf season concluded at Chillicothe.

• Track sectionals were Saturday, May 16. Tate Johnson qualified in shot put, Mason Kingery qualified in two relay events, and Deyton Burke qualified as an alternate.

• Fairfax summer weights began May 26. The program will again be led by Allison Rogers.

• Summer athletic programs have been added to the school calendar.

• East Atchison administration invited Craig School District to participate in a sports co-op for the 2026-2027 school year in junior high football, varsity football, and baseball. Craig accepted the invitation.

Consent Agenda

The board reviewed the minutes of April 15, 2026, reorganizational, regular and executive sessions, financial reports (BalanceHQ), and payment of bills. They also reviewed the superintendent’s report, principal’s report, and athletic director’s report. Shelby Hurst made a motion to approve the consent agenda with the correction made to C. Grossman abstained on item viii. Second by Treyvor Umbarger. The motion carried 5-0.

New Business

• The Tarkio Tech agreement was presented to the board. This agreement, if signed ahead, allows Fairfax students to attend Tarkio Tech at a discounted rate for the district. It was unanimously approved.

• Mrs. Terry reviewed the changes in the 2026-2027 EA athletic handbook with the board. Board members voted unanimously to approve the handbook as presented.

• Dr. McDowell presented the Northwest Technical School transportation agreement to the board. Board members voted unanimously to approve the agreement as presented.

• After review of the Fairfax R-3 travel policy, the board decided to table it for further review.

• The agreement with Mound City R-2 School District for utilizing their speech teacher is that Fairfax R-3 will pay 30% of her salary. Board members voted unanimously to approve the agreement.

• The board discussed the mowing equipment and decided that the school may still utilize these items.

• The rates with First Student will have an increase of 2.7% from the previous year. Board members voted unanimously to approve the First Student rates for the 2026-27 school year.

• Board members voted unaniously to approve the 2026-2027 ACES agreement as presented.

The next regular board meeting is scheduled for Friday, June 19, at 11:00 a.m. in the school library.