The Rock Port R-II School Board of Education held a regular meeting Monday, June 8, 2026.

Board President Regan Griffin called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. in the board room. Also present were: Afton Schomburg, Joanna Burke, Jared Meyerkorth, Theresa Crawford, Troy Cook, and Reven Herron, board members; Dr. Rex Bollinger, superintendent; Jennifer Welch, board secretary; and Lance Lansdown, maintenance director. Guests present were Kerri Rodriguez and Sean Kroeger.

Troy Cook read the vision and mission statement.

The June 8, 2026, agenda was adopted.

Board members voted to approve the minutes from the May 13, 2026, meeting.

Sean Kroeger spoke to the board about wrestling mats. He left the meeting at 6:11 p.m.

The financial consent agenda was approved. It included the transfer of funds from Fund 1 to Fund 2 in the amount of $70,600.19, the May final check register, June check register to date, activity account checks and the general ledger/Stem Grant.

Dr. Bollinger read a thank you from Kathy Ungles and a thank you from Dylan Lair.

The board read over the maintenance director’s report.

There were no principals’ reports this month.

Superintendent’s Report

Dr. Bollinger went over his monthly program report. This month’s report was over Food Service and Parents as Teachers. He also presented a report on career ladder.

Consent Agenda

The consent agenda was unanimously approved. It included approval of the following:

• Approve 2025 – 2026 Final Bus Routes

• Approve Visual Impairment Services Contract

• 2026-2027 AMI Plan

New Business

The 2026-2031 Rock Port R-II CSIP Plan was read a second time. Board members voted to approve the 2026-2031 Rock Port R-II CSIP Plan.

Board members voted to amend the 2025-2026 budget to reflect actual expenditures and revenue as of June 30, 2026.

The 2026-2027 board meeting dates were approved.

New Business – Personnel

Board members voted to approve the HR form as presented. The HR form included hiring a maintenance position.

Future business was discussed.

The meeting was adjourned at 7:14 p.m.