Rock Port R-II elementary teachers presented classroom awards to students at the end of the school year.
Kindergarten
Ms. Roup
Top AR Reader – Bess Griffin, 76.4 points
AR Wall of Honor – Bess Griffin
Mrs. Lawrence
Top AR Reader – Ray Herron, 130.1 points
AR Wall of Honor – Ray Herron and Sophie Smith
First Grade – Mrs. Geib
AR Accuracy Award (88% or higher) – Nolan Waigand, 90%
Class BookWorm – Most AR Points – Nolan Waigand, 80.7 points
AR Wall of Honor – Kasen Dodson and Nolan Waigand
RGR Rockstars (completed all 25 units of Phonics Playground) – Kasen Dodson, Everly Hayes, Case Larson, Hayes Martin, Jet Masonbrink, and Nolan Waigand
Reading Circle Certificate (read 20 books) – Garrik Burns, Charlotte Carver, Kasen Dodson, Laine Goins, Everly Hayes, Case Larson, Hayes Martin, Jet Masonbrink, Kit Roup, and Nolan Waigand
Math Fact Whiz (completed addition and subtraction facts in six seconds or less) – Kasen Dodson, Laine Goins, Everly Hayes, Hayes Martin, and Nolan Waigand
The following awards were voted on by their classmates: Future YouTuber – Garrik Burns; Fantastic Friend – Charlotte Carver; Best Laugh – Ivy Daugherty; Great Listener – Kasen Dodson; Class Comedian – Laine Goins; Amazing Artist – Everly Hayes; Awesome Athlete – Case Larson; Future President – Hayes Martin; Brightest Smile – Jet Masonbrink; Kind Hearted – Kit Roup; and Most Likely to be a Millionaire – Nolan Waigand
First Grade – Mrs. Hunter
AR Accuracy Award (88% or above) – Cane Stanton, 89%; and Grayson Wood, 92%
Most AR Points – Cane Stanton, 68.4
AR Wall of Honor – Cane Stanton and Grayson Wood
Math Fact Whiz (completed addition and subtraction facts in six seconds or less) – Dash Chamberlain, Nora Spiegel, Cane Stanton, Arya Thomas, and Grayson Wood
Reading Circle Certificate (read 20 books) – Sarai Allen, Dash Chamberlain, Leyla Radik, Newt Robertson, Brewer Shallenberger, Nora Spiegel, Cane Stanton, Arya Thomas, Noah VanGundy, and Grayson Wood
RGR Rockstars (completed all 25 units of Phonics Playground) – Sarai Allen, Cane Stanton, and Grayson Wood
The following awards were voted on by the class: Great Leader – Cane Stanton; Super Stylish – Leyla Radik; Awesome Athlete – Grayson Wood; Most Likely to Be a Millionaire – Brewer Shallenberger; Future Teacher – Sarai Allen; Brightest Smile – Arya Thomas; Future Author – Nora Spiegel; Amazing Artist – Dash Chamberlain; Future Einstein – Noah VanGundy; and Best Laugh – Newt Robertson
Second Grade – Mrs. Gilson
Top AR Points – Drey Parsons, 111.0
AR Accuracy Award – Collin Stanton, 93%
AR Wall of Honor (60 points) – Drey Parsons, Collin Stanton, Bradley Howell, and Kyler Perry
Reading Circle – Mila Cantu, Charlie Carpenter, Hunter Gibson, Maxon Graves, Iris Guerrero, Bradley Howell, Everett Leseberg, Dakota Melton, Naomi Morgan, Drey Parsons, Kyler Perry, Haizley Pierpoint, Vada Seeley, Taeyln Sloop, Willow Smith, and Collin Stanton
Second Grade – Mrs. Carpenter
Top AR Points – Kamden Schulte, 213.8 points
AR Accuracy Award – Kamden Schulte, 93% accuracy; Cartyr Lloyd, 93% accuracy
AR Wall of Honor (60 points) – Jaxson Henggeler, Zayley Makings, Oscar Palmer, and Kamden Schulte
Reading Circle – Annabella Brion, Nova Carter, Braeley Cook, Jaxson Henggeler, Jeriah Jones, Cartyr Lloyd, Zayley Makings, Paige Morriss, Elsie Ostrom, Oscar Palmer, Lena Paris, Wyatt Pinzino, Finnley Riley, Kamden Schulte, Oaklee Smith, and Elliott Thomas
Third Grade – Mrs. Forehand
Myla Rogers – Skittles Award for always being full of colorful ideas.
Tucker Deatz – Milky Way Award for always turning in “out of this world” work.
Wynne Griffin – Rolo Award for always working hard and rolling with the punches.
Sadie Chaney – Sweet Tart Award for always being sweet to others.
Emma Garst – Skittles Award for always being full of colorful ideas.
Addaline Larson – Starburst Award for always being a “star” student everyday.
Logan Schlup – Twix Award for always being the class trickster.
Valerie Nielsen – Reese’s Pieces Award for always helping out when we’re falling to pieces.
Lucas Gibson – Skittles Award for always being full of colorful ideas.
Cole Alexander – Kit Kat Award for always being by the teacher’s side when needed.
Third Grade – Mrs. Larson
Emersyn Martin – Legendary Leader
Shianne Kane – Brilliant Behavior
Isaiah Newbanks – Positive Attitude
Evyr Lloyd – Caring Classmate
Jersey Jones – Hard Worker
Ryne Shrader – Excellent Effort
Kolcyn Barnes – Brainy Bookworm
Cyrus Herrington – Thoughtful Thinker
Lexi Culp – Inspiring Imagination
Leland Gibson – Animal Expert
Fourth Grade
Science (Overall “A” Average) – Mrs. Hayes: Sadie Clodfelter, Jaylee Hudson, Layla Hughes, Chase Krutz, Mason Meyerkorth, Sawyer Proctor, Zoe Riley, Rory Robertson, Beau Waigand, Kendall Wamsley, and Gentry Welch; Mrs. Wood: Xander Goolsby, Gabriel Gronniger, Elsie Gubser, Belle Herron, Dawson Irvine, Paislee Sollars, Ella Sperber, Cass Stanton, Remi Stoner, and Piper VanSickle
Social Studies (Overall “A” Average) – Mrs. Hayes: Sadie Clodfelter, Jaylee Hudson, Layla Hughes, Mason Meyerkorth, Sawyer Proctor, Zoe Riley, Rory Robertson, Beau Waigand, and Gentry Welch; Mrs. Wood: Gabe Gronniger, Elsie Gubser, Mason Henggeler, Belle Herron, Dawson Irvine, Savannah Kane, Greenly Moore, Rhett Murphy, Knox Schulte, Ella Sperber, Cass Stanton, Piper VanSickle
ELA (Overall “A” Average) – Mrs. Hayes: Layla Hughes, Sawyer Proctor, Rory Robertson, and Beau Waigand; Mrs. Wood: Xander Goolsby, Elsie Gubser, Mason Henggeler, Belle Herron, Paislee Sollars, Ella Sperber, Cass Stanton, Remi Stoner, and Piper VanSickle
Math (Overall “A” Average) – Mrs. Hayes: Layla Hughes, River McCown, Sawyer Proctor, Rory Robertson, and Beau Waigand; Mrs. Wood: Gabriel Gronniger, Elsie Gubser, Mason Henggeler, Belle Herron, Rhett Murphy, Ella Sperber, Cass Stanton, Remi Stoner, and Piper VanSickle
Spelling (Overall “A” Average) – Mrs. Hayes: Layla Hughes, Chase Krutz, Sawyer Proctor, Braylon Thomas, and Beau Waigand; Mrs. Wood: Xander Goolsby, Elsie Gubser, Mason Henggeler, Belle Herron, Dawson Irvine, Greenly Moore, Paislee Sollars, Ella Sperber, and Cass Stanton
Reading Circle Certificate – Mrs. Hayes: Jaylee Hudson, Layla Hughes, Sawyer Proctor, Rory Robertson, Beau Waigand, Kendall Wamsley, and Gentry Welch
Top AR Points for Fourth Grade – Belle Herron
Class Superlatives (voted on by classmates) Mrs. Hayes’ class: Sadie Clodfelter – Most Cooperative; Chase Krutz – Hard Worker; Layla Hughes – Good Listener; River McCown – Funny Friend; Mason Meyerkorth – Best Laugh; Gentry Moore – Most Athletic; Kylie Perry – Best Manners; Sawyer Proctor – Most Organized; Zoe Riley – Bookworm; Rory Robertson – Fantastic Friend; Braylon Thomas – Most Energetic; Beau Waigand – Positive Attitude; Kendall Wamsley – Friendly Neighbor; Gentry Welch – Dance Machine; Jaylee Hudson – Amazing Artist
Fourth Grade
Science (Overall “A” Average) – Mrs. Thomas: Blaykleigh Daugherty, Markie Gaines, Maddie Hennggeler, Portia Ingram, and Vera-Ann Newbanks; Mrs. Weber: Aislyn Barnes, Izzy Carpenter, Kyler Culp, and Jaylee Wood
Math (Overall “A” Average) – Mrs. Thomas: Blaykleigh Daugherty, Markie Gaines, Maddie Hennggeler, and Portia Ingram; Mrs. Weber: Sophia Bare, Aislyn Barnes, Izzy Carpenter, Kyler Culp, and Jaylee Wood
Social Studies (Overall “A” Average) – Mrs. Thomas: Blaykleigh Daugherty, Markie Gaines, Maddie Henggeler, Portia Ingram, and Vera-Ann Newbanks; Mrs. Weber: Sophia Bare, Aislyn Barnes, Izzy Carpenter, Kyler Culp, Baylin Lewis, and Jaylee Wood
Language Arts – Mrs. Thomas: Judah Allen, Blaykleigh Daugherty, Markie Gaines, Maddie Henggeler, and Portia Ingram; Mrs. Weber: Sophia Bare, Aislyn Barnes, Chloe Cantu, Izzy Carpenter, Baylin Lewis, Oliver Paris, and Jaylee Wood
Spelling – Mrs. Thomas: Blaykleigh Daugherty, Markie Gaines, Maddie Henggeler, Portia Ingram, and Vera-Ann Newbanks; Mrs. Weber: Aislyn Barnes, Izzy Carpenter, and Jaylee Wood
Reading Circle Certificate – Mrs. Thomas: Markie Gaines, Maddie Henggeler, Portia Ingram, and Vera-Ann Newbanks; Mrs. Weber: Aislyn Barnes, Sophia Bare, Izzy Carpenter, Kyler Culp, and Jaylee Wood
Top AR Points – Mrs. Thomas: Markie Gaines, 130.7 points; Mrs. Weber: Aislyn Barnes, 220.4 points