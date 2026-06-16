Rock Port R-II elementary teachers presented classroom awards to students at the end of the school year.

Kindergarten

Ms. Roup

Top AR Reader – Bess Griffin, 76.4 points

AR Wall of Honor – Bess Griffin

Mrs. Lawrence

Top AR Reader – Ray Herron, 130.1 points

AR Wall of Honor – Ray Herron and Sophie Smith

First Grade – Mrs. Geib

AR Accuracy Award (88% or higher) – Nolan Waigand, 90%

Class BookWorm – Most AR Points – Nolan Waigand, 80.7 points

AR Wall of Honor – Kasen Dodson and Nolan Waigand

RGR Rockstars (completed all 25 units of Phonics Playground) – Kasen Dodson, Everly Hayes, Case Larson, Hayes Martin, Jet Masonbrink, and Nolan Waigand

Reading Circle Certificate (read 20 books) – Garrik Burns, Charlotte Carver, Kasen Dodson, Laine Goins, Everly Hayes, Case Larson, Hayes Martin, Jet Masonbrink, Kit Roup, and Nolan Waigand

Math Fact Whiz (completed addition and subtraction facts in six seconds or less) – Kasen Dodson, Laine Goins, Everly Hayes, Hayes Martin, and Nolan Waigand

The following awards were voted on by their classmates: Future YouTuber – Garrik Burns; Fantastic Friend – Charlotte Carver; Best Laugh – Ivy Daugherty; Great Listener – Kasen Dodson; Class Comedian – Laine Goins; Amazing Artist – Everly Hayes; Awesome Athlete – Case Larson; Future President – Hayes Martin; Brightest Smile – Jet Masonbrink; Kind Hearted – Kit Roup; and Most Likely to be a Millionaire – Nolan Waigand

First Grade – Mrs. Hunter

AR Accuracy Award (88% or above) – Cane Stanton, 89%; and Grayson Wood, 92%

Most AR Points – Cane Stanton, 68.4

AR Wall of Honor – Cane Stanton and Grayson Wood

Math Fact Whiz (completed addition and subtraction facts in six seconds or less) – Dash Chamberlain, Nora Spiegel, Cane Stanton, Arya Thomas, and Grayson Wood

Reading Circle Certificate (read 20 books) – Sarai Allen, Dash Chamberlain, Leyla Radik, Newt Robertson, Brewer Shallenberger, Nora Spiegel, Cane Stanton, Arya Thomas, Noah VanGundy, and Grayson Wood

RGR Rockstars (completed all 25 units of Phonics Playground) – Sarai Allen, Cane Stanton, and Grayson Wood

The following awards were voted on by the class: Great Leader – Cane Stanton; Super Stylish – Leyla Radik; Awesome Athlete – Grayson Wood; Most Likely to Be a Millionaire – Brewer Shallenberger; Future Teacher – Sarai Allen; Brightest Smile – Arya Thomas; Future Author – Nora Spiegel; Amazing Artist – Dash Chamberlain; Future Einstein – Noah VanGundy; and Best Laugh – Newt Robertson

Second Grade – Mrs. Gilson

Top AR Points – Drey Parsons, 111.0

AR Accuracy Award – Collin Stanton, 93%

AR Wall of Honor (60 points) – Drey Parsons, Collin Stanton, Bradley Howell, and Kyler Perry

Reading Circle – Mila Cantu, Charlie Carpenter, Hunter Gibson, Maxon Graves, Iris Guerrero, Bradley Howell, Everett Leseberg, Dakota Melton, Naomi Morgan, Drey Parsons, Kyler Perry, Haizley Pierpoint, Vada Seeley, Taeyln Sloop, Willow Smith, and Collin Stanton

Second Grade – Mrs. Carpenter

Top AR Points – Kamden Schulte, 213.8 points

AR Accuracy Award – Kamden Schulte, 93% accuracy; Cartyr Lloyd, 93% accuracy

AR Wall of Honor (60 points) – Jaxson Henggeler, Zayley Makings, Oscar Palmer, and Kamden Schulte

Reading Circle – Annabella Brion, Nova Carter, Braeley Cook, Jaxson Henggeler, Jeriah Jones, Cartyr Lloyd, Zayley Makings, Paige Morriss, Elsie Ostrom, Oscar Palmer, Lena Paris, Wyatt Pinzino, Finnley Riley, Kamden Schulte, Oaklee Smith, and Elliott Thomas

Third Grade – Mrs. Forehand

Myla Rogers – Skittles Award for always being full of colorful ideas.

Tucker Deatz – Milky Way Award for always turning in “out of this world” work.

Wynne Griffin – Rolo Award for always working hard and rolling with the punches.

Sadie Chaney – Sweet Tart Award for always being sweet to others.

Emma Garst – Skittles Award for always being full of colorful ideas.

Addaline Larson – Starburst Award for always being a “star” student everyday.

Logan Schlup – Twix Award for always being the class trickster.

Valerie Nielsen – Reese’s Pieces Award for always helping out when we’re falling to pieces.

Lucas Gibson – Skittles Award for always being full of colorful ideas.

Cole Alexander – Kit Kat Award for always being by the teacher’s side when needed.

Third Grade – Mrs. Larson

Emersyn Martin – Legendary Leader

Shianne Kane – Brilliant Behavior

Isaiah Newbanks – Positive Attitude

Evyr Lloyd – Caring Classmate

Jersey Jones – Hard Worker

Ryne Shrader – Excellent Effort

Kolcyn Barnes – Brainy Bookworm

Cyrus Herrington – Thoughtful Thinker

Lexi Culp – Inspiring Imagination

Leland Gibson – Animal Expert

Fourth Grade

Science (Overall “A” Average) – Mrs. Hayes: Sadie Clodfelter, Jaylee Hudson, Layla Hughes, Chase Krutz, Mason Meyerkorth, Sawyer Proctor, Zoe Riley, Rory Robertson, Beau Waigand, Kendall Wamsley, and Gentry Welch; Mrs. Wood: Xander Goolsby, Gabriel Gronniger, Elsie Gubser, Belle Herron, Dawson Irvine, Paislee Sollars, Ella Sperber, Cass Stanton, Remi Stoner, and Piper VanSickle

Social Studies (Overall “A” Average) – Mrs. Hayes: Sadie Clodfelter, Jaylee Hudson, Layla Hughes, Mason Meyerkorth, Sawyer Proctor, Zoe Riley, Rory Robertson, Beau Waigand, and Gentry Welch; Mrs. Wood: Gabe Gronniger, Elsie Gubser, Mason Henggeler, Belle Herron, Dawson Irvine, Savannah Kane, Greenly Moore, Rhett Murphy, Knox Schulte, Ella Sperber, Cass Stanton, Piper VanSickle

ELA (Overall “A” Average) – Mrs. Hayes: Layla Hughes, Sawyer Proctor, Rory Robertson, and Beau Waigand; Mrs. Wood: Xander Goolsby, Elsie Gubser, Mason Henggeler, Belle Herron, Paislee Sollars, Ella Sperber, Cass Stanton, Remi Stoner, and Piper VanSickle

Math (Overall “A” Average) – Mrs. Hayes: Layla Hughes, River McCown, Sawyer Proctor, Rory Robertson, and Beau Waigand; Mrs. Wood: Gabriel Gronniger, Elsie Gubser, Mason Henggeler, Belle Herron, Rhett Murphy, Ella Sperber, Cass Stanton, Remi Stoner, and Piper VanSickle

Spelling (Overall “A” Average) – Mrs. Hayes: Layla Hughes, Chase Krutz, Sawyer Proctor, Braylon Thomas, and Beau Waigand; Mrs. Wood: Xander Goolsby, Elsie Gubser, Mason Henggeler, Belle Herron, Dawson Irvine, Greenly Moore, Paislee Sollars, Ella Sperber, and Cass Stanton

Reading Circle Certificate – Mrs. Hayes: Jaylee Hudson, Layla Hughes, Sawyer Proctor, Rory Robertson, Beau Waigand, Kendall Wamsley, and Gentry Welch

Top AR Points for Fourth Grade – Belle Herron

Class Superlatives (voted on by classmates) Mrs. Hayes’ class: Sadie Clodfelter – Most Cooperative; Chase Krutz – Hard Worker; Layla Hughes – Good Listener; River McCown – Funny Friend; Mason Meyerkorth – Best Laugh; Gentry Moore – Most Athletic; Kylie Perry – Best Manners; Sawyer Proctor – Most Organized; Zoe Riley – Bookworm; Rory Robertson – Fantastic Friend; Braylon Thomas – Most Energetic; Beau Waigand – Positive Attitude; Kendall Wamsley – Friendly Neighbor; Gentry Welch – Dance Machine; Jaylee Hudson – Amazing Artist

Fourth Grade

Science (Overall “A” Average) – Mrs. Thomas: Blaykleigh Daugherty, Markie Gaines, Maddie Hennggeler, Portia Ingram, and Vera-Ann Newbanks; Mrs. Weber: Aislyn Barnes, Izzy Carpenter, Kyler Culp, and Jaylee Wood

Math (Overall “A” Average) – Mrs. Thomas: Blaykleigh Daugherty, Markie Gaines, Maddie Hennggeler, and Portia Ingram; Mrs. Weber: Sophia Bare, Aislyn Barnes, Izzy Carpenter, Kyler Culp, and Jaylee Wood

Social Studies (Overall “A” Average) – Mrs. Thomas: Blaykleigh Daugherty, Markie Gaines, Maddie Henggeler, Portia Ingram, and Vera-Ann Newbanks; Mrs. Weber: Sophia Bare, Aislyn Barnes, Izzy Carpenter, Kyler Culp, Baylin Lewis, and Jaylee Wood

Language Arts – Mrs. Thomas: Judah Allen, Blaykleigh Daugherty, Markie Gaines, Maddie Henggeler, and Portia Ingram; Mrs. Weber: Sophia Bare, Aislyn Barnes, Chloe Cantu, Izzy Carpenter, Baylin Lewis, Oliver Paris, and Jaylee Wood

Spelling – Mrs. Thomas: Blaykleigh Daugherty, Markie Gaines, Maddie Henggeler, Portia Ingram, and Vera-Ann Newbanks; Mrs. Weber: Aislyn Barnes, Izzy Carpenter, and Jaylee Wood

Reading Circle Certificate – Mrs. Thomas: Markie Gaines, Maddie Henggeler, Portia Ingram, and Vera-Ann Newbanks; Mrs. Weber: Aislyn Barnes, Sophia Bare, Izzy Carpenter, Kyler Culp, and Jaylee Wood

Top AR Points – Mrs. Thomas: Markie Gaines, 130.7 points; Mrs. Weber: Aislyn Barnes, 220.4 points