Celebrate 250 years the cowboy way! The 32nd annual Tarkio Rodeo, now in its fourth year as a PRCA rodeo, will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 19 and 20, at the Tarkio Rodeogrounds, located south of the intersection of Hwy. 136 and 1st Street (east of the Tarkio Community Building). Concessions will be available.

Advance tickets are now available for purchase at the Farmers State Bank in Tarkio and the Atchison County Mail in Rock Port. Advance ticket prices (cash only) are: youth 12 and under – $8 and adults – $13. Ticket prices (cash and card) at the gate are: youth 12 and under – $10 and adults – $15. Children preschool age and under are free.

Sign-up for Mutton Bustin’ will begin at 6:00 p.m. each night. Participants will ride at 6:30 p.m. and during the rodeo.

This year’s Rodeo Queen is Madison Goetz, Richmond, Missouri. She grew up on a family farm surrounded by livestock, open fields, and strong, lasting values. Madison is currently studying Animal Science with a focus on Genetics at Missouri State University. As Miss Rodeo Missouri 2026, Madison plans to use her platform to further promote agricultural awareness across the state and beyond.

Giggle, laugh, cry, and hold your breath. That’s just some of what you will be doing when you see award-winning Rodeo Clown Shawn “Boom Boom” Thompson in action. With his wireless mic and many props he is a fan favorite. Boom Boom also has many special guest appearances in his acts such as Dolly Parton, Cody Johnson, and the iconic rock band Kiss just to name a few. Boom Boom enjoys making people laugh and it shows.

This year’s stock contractor is Silver Creek Rodeo Company. Since 2013, Silver Creek Rodeo livestock has been featured annually at the PRCA Prairie Circuit Finals in Duncan, Oklahoma, and the Wrangler National Finals in Las Vegas, Nevada. With ranches now headquartered in Carrollton, Ohio, and Stephenville, Texas, Silver Creek Rodeo Company is prepared and equipped to produce the 2026 Tarkio Rodeo.

The 2026 Tarkio Rodeo announcer/“Man on the Mic” is Brandon McLagan. No stranger to arenas and mic time, Brandon has been announcing events since the age of 15. “It’s really exciting to get to come back to Tarkio and announce the rodeo this year,” McLagan said. “The gang in Tarkio works very hard to make this a top PRCA rodeo in the Midwest and I’m really happy to be a part of it.”

BICYCLE RODEO

The Atchison County Health Department, with assistance from local law enforcement and MU Extension employees, is sponsoring a bicycle rodeo Saturday, June 20, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Farmers State Bank parking lot on Main Street in Tarkio. Children up to age 14 are invited to bring their bicycles and take part in a bike inspection, where their brakes, tires, handlebars, chains, etc. will be checked, and an obstacle course, where they will learn proper hand signals and bicycle rules of the road. A free helmet will be given to each child who participates. Parents or an adult must accompany the child.

FUZZY’S RODEO RIDE

Joy and Kenny “Fuzzy” Clapp are once again hosting their rodeo ride. Riders will meet at the Clapps’ home northeast of Tarkio (27081 160th Street). Around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, June 20, everyone will ride their horses and mules or wagons to the Tarkio Rodeo grounds. The Clapps will furnish lunch. The riders will take part in the parade and then ride back to the Clapps’ home for a potluck supper. There is plenty of room on the property for camping for those who want to stay Friday and Saturday nights. All riders and wagons are welcome.

DOUG SUMMA MEMORIAL CAR SHOW & LUNCH

The Slo-Rollers of Northwest Missouri group is sponsoring the 14th annual Doug Summa Memorial Car Show. It will be held at the Doug Summa Memorial Park in Tarkio (3rd and Pine streets by the Community Building) Saturday, June 20. Registration for vehicles will be held from 8:00 to 10:30 a.m. with the participants invited to take part in the Tarkio Rodeo Parade at 1:00 p.m. on Main Street. Lunch will be provided at the car show by Atchison County University of Missouri Extension. Trophies for the car show will be presented following the parade. In case of rain, the show will be held on Main Street. For questions, contact Marvin Cooper at 660-744-3760.

TARKIO RODEO PARADE

The Tarkio Rodeo Parade will take place on Main Street Saturday, June 20, at 1:00 p.m. Everyone is invited to come out and watch or participate if you want. Registration and lineup for parade participants begins at 12:15 p.m. at 9th and Elm streets. Businesses, churches, organizations, horseback riders and wagon owners, tractor drivers, classic car owners, and rodeo fans are encouraged to decorate themselves and their entries and join the fun.