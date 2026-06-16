Westboro Half Pints

Playing on the Westboro Half Pints Team, from left to right, are: front row – Vinny Calandro, Finlee Ohnmacht, Hayes Martin, Mattie Sundermann, Memphis Martin, Nora Lundquist, Lannie Barnes, and Laikyn Howard; and back row – Coach Keaton Lundquist, Shaydee Howard, Bristol Sutter, Emersyn Martin, Stason Sundermann, Kinslee Ohnmacht, Dallas Slemp, Coach Eric Howard, and Coach Kevin Sundermann. (Markie Sundermann photo)

Westboro Wildcats Pints

The Westboro Wildcats Pints Team placed second at the State Line League Lower Bracket Tournament. Pictured, from left to right, are: front row – Linley Hogue, Kenzie Howard, Sage Sundermann, Diesyl Slemp, and Holden Bruce; middle row – Nash Schomburg, Cohen Lundquist, Clark Navin, Stason Sundermann, Brady Richards, Asher Stepp, and Simon Piveral; and back row – Coaches Keaton Lundquist, Tony Stepp, Eric Howard, and Kevin Sundermann. Jacob Wills is not pictured. (Afton Schomburg photo)

Lady Jays 9U Softball

The Rock Port Lady Blue Jays 9U Softball Team had a fun season, ending with a 5-5 record. Pictured, from left to right, are: front row – Addaline Larson, Sadie Clodfelter, Jeriah Jones, Gentry Moore, and Elsie Gubser; and back row – Coach Sheila Griffin, Ella Sperber, Jersey Jones, Wynne Griffin, Greenly Moore, Brecklynn Lopez, and Coach Regan Griffin. Not pictured is Kylie Perry. (Andrea Meek-Gronquist photo)

Outlaws win tournament

The 12 & Under Atchison County Outlaws Baseball Team won the Best Game on Dirt Tournament Sunday, June 7, 2026, in Omaha, Nebraska. Pictured, from left to right, are: front row – Frank Kroeger, Austin Alexander, William Oswald, Diesyl Slemp, Rhett Murphy, Louie Leseberg, and bat boy Knox Murphy; and back row – Coach TJ Slemp, Nash Schomburg, Lane Seeley, Mason Meyerkorth, Coach Mike Oswald, and Coach Sean Kroeger. (Submitted photo)