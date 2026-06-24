Lane Leeper of Sidney, Iowa, comes out of the gate on Hard Cash and he was tough to ride as Lane didn’t score high enough to place.

Miss Rodeo Missouri Madison Goetz carried the flag around the arena at the 2026 Tarkio Rodeo.

Kim Squires of Carnegie, Oklahoma, and her horse, Piglet, brought home the gold with a 15.59 second barrel run.

Dallen McIntire of Thayer, Iowa, got it done in 13.4 seconds to take first place in the tie-down roping at the Tarkio Rodeo.

Camden Hoelting of Olpe, Kansas, and Kash Yaussi of Udall, Kansas, teamed up to get their steer roped in 6.2 seconds to take first place.

Jacob Raine of Mount Pleasant, Tennessee, scored an 83 on My Hero to win it all on Friday.

Reid Arnold of Stronghurst, Illinois, had an 82 point ride on High Steel to earn the top spot in the bull riding. Reid went home with $3,737.

Ben Kilburg of La Motte, Iowa, got his steer to the ground in 9 seconds to take first place.

Calf scramble winners from Friday night’s rodeo were Lilly Bailey, left, and Kennedi Irvine, right. The calf scramble was sponsored by the Fairfax FFA.

Three winners of the Mutton Bustin’ competition held at the Tarkio Rodeo Friday night, June 19, were Nora Lundquist (85 points), Cutler Rolofson (77 points), and Finlee Ohnmacht (66 points). Their rides were sponsored by the Atchison County Veterinary Clinic. (Rhonda Riley photos)

Despite the rainy weather, these youngsters gave sheep riding their all in the Mutton Bustin’ competition at Saturday night’s Tarkio Rodeo. Winners were: top – Nova Chavez (80 points) and Cutler Rolofson (77 points); and above – Carson Riley (81 points). Their rides were sponsored by the Atchison County Veterinary Clinic. Sat-ur-day night’s calf scramble winner was Elizabeth Lundy (not pictured). That event was sponsored by the Fairfax FFA.

Cutler Rolofson hangs on for dear life during Friday night’s Mutton Bustin’ competition.

Quin Staten opens the gate for Nora Lundquist to start her ride on Friday night.

The 32nd annual Tarkio PRCA Rodeo was held June 19 and 20 in Tarkio, Missouri. The total payoff for the event was $34,369.

In bareback riding, the top riders were as follows: 1) Jacob Raine, 83 points on Silver Creek Pro Rodeo’s My Hero, $1,042; 2) Denton Jacobson, 77 points, $790; and 3) Tristan Bush, 76 points, $569. There were no other qualified rides.

Only three competitors took home prize money in the steer wrestling competition. They were: 1) Ben Kilburg, 9.0 seconds, $1,062; 2) Colt Madison, 12.1 seconds, $797; and 3) Kyle Harlow, 14.2 seconds, $531. There were no other qualified runs.

In team roping, the following duos earned prize money: 1) Camden Hoelting/Kash Yaussi, 6.2 seconds, $988 each; 2) Payton Pirrung/Tucker White, 7.2 seconds, $818; 3) Mitchell Barney/Butch Levell, 9.1 seconds, $647; 4) Jesse Boos/Gus Albertson, 10.8 seconds, $477; 5) Brandon Johnson/Mike Roberts, 15.3 seconds, $307; and 6) Brandt O’Connor/Austin Rogers, 19.9 seconds, $170.

The only qualifier in saddle bronc riding was Tyler Freeman, 74 points on Silver Creek Pro Rodeo’s Peugeot, $1,024.

The top competitors in tie-down roping were: 1) Dallen McIntire, 13.4 seconds, $949; 2) Luke Madsen, 14.0 seconds, $712; 3) Jody Green, 14.6 seconds, $475; and 4) Blake Eliason, 20.2 seconds, $237.

The top eight barrel racing competitors were: 1) Kim Squires, 15.59 seconds, $896; 2) Nisse Flaten, 15.82 seconds, $779; 3) (tie) Micala Dummit and Kylie Kanngiesser, 15.97 seconds, $604 each; 5) Libby Hoelting, 15.99 seconds, $429; 6) Brandie Inman, 16.11 seconds, $312; 7) Lakota Elkins, 16.15 seconds, $195; and 8) (tie) Jeanne Anderson and Cari Titsworth, 16.25 seconds, $39 each.

Three bull riders earned prize money (all totals include ground money): 1) Reid Arnold, 82 points on Silver Creek Pro Rodeo’s High Steel, $3,737; 2) Hayden Ferguson, 81.5 points, $3,083; and 3) Dakota Warnken, 80.5 points, $2,523. There were no other qualified rides.