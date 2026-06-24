The Tarkio Parks & Recreation Department is inviting all Atchison County residents (and those traveling through) to enjoy a Chews & Cruise Night Friday, June 26, beginning at 5:00 p.m. Come on down to Main Street in Tarkio and enjoy an old-fashioned cruise and stop at one of the many food vendors for a bite to eat. Vendors will include: Groovy’s Grub, Little Sips Co., Cinnfull Gourmet Cinnamon Rolls, Fatbackzz, Stillwell’s Outdoor Krazy Korn, Tropical Sno Midwest, and Poor Boyz BBQ & Grill.