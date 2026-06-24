A 1954 Chevrolet Sedan delivery vehicle with a custom vibrant purple paint job pulls into Doug Summa Memorial Park for the car show.

The Slo-Rollers of Northwest Missouri hosted the 14th annual Doug Summa Memorial Car Show on June 20 at Doug Summa Memorial Park.

The contrast between older and newer entries in the show is always interesting to see, this 1964 Ford Fairlane 500 sitting next to a 2011 Dodge Challenger helps us see the evolution of the American muscle car.

This 1972 Buick Skylark featured its original 350 cubic-inch V8 engine.

Some of the decorations on display at the show were just as eye-catching as the cars, like this teddy bear sitting on an iconic 1950 Ford F1 pickup truck.

The bright red interior of this 1985 Chevrolet Silverado truck was a stunning sight.

Christina Sticken and Blu Dow help set up lunch for the Atchison County University of Missouri Extension Center’s barbeque at the car show.

Glenn Scott gets the burgers started at the Doug Summa Memorial Car Show. The Extension Center provided the food.