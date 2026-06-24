Joy and Kenny Clapp once again hosted Fuzzy’s Rodeo Ride, a much-loved event for all area horse riders, carriage enthusiasts, and covered wagon drivers. The group of 40 participants met up at the Clapps’ residence northeast of Tarkio and then rode to town to participate in the Tarkio Rodeo Parade Saturday, June 20, 2026. A few of the riders traveled over 100 miles to take part.

Horses, ponies, mules, and donkeys (above and below) could be seen pulling the wagons and carts participating in Fuzzy’s Rodeo Ride Saturday, June 20, 2026.

It’s no plane or train or automobile, but it gets you to where you need to go, albeit taking a lot longer. This couple traveled to Tarkio by covered wagon, not a sight most people see nowadays, but one that could once be viewed stretching from the Midwest clear to the west coast. It took approximately three hours for the Fuzzy Rodeo Riders to make it to town.