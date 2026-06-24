Tarkio Chief of Police Tyson Gibbons teaches birthday girl Kinley Niles how to use a hand signal to indicate a turn.

Skyler Alsup rounds a cone during the Bicycle Rodeo on June 20.

Sheriff Andrew Riley helps Isaac Martin get started on the course.

Camilla Christians gets her certificate signed by Miss Rodeo Missouri Madison Goetz.

Raxtin Riggins weaves his way between the cones.

Leevi Driskell keeps her balance through the driving course.

Martin Driskell flies through the course at Farmers State Bank during the Bicycle Rodeo.

The Atchison County Health Department and Tarkio Police Department hosted a bicycle rodeo on Saturday, June 20, at the Farmers State Bank parking lot in Tarkio. Twelve children participated in the event.

Participants not only received free helmets, but they were able to get their bicycles checked to make sure everything was working properly, learn hand signals and ride their bikes through the course under the supervision of Tarkio Chief of Police Tyson Gibbons and Atchison County Sheriff Andrew Riley.

Tarkio Rodeo Queen and Miss Rodeo Missouri Madison Goetz watched the children go through the obstacle course and signed their certificates.