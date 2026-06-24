Poor Boyz BBQ & Grill was one of the food trucks who fed the masses during the Tarkio Rodeo Parade Saturday, June 20, 2026, in Tarkio.

Poor Boyz BBQ & Grill is a new food truck that is feeding the masses not only at its 108 Main Street location in Tarkio, but is also making its rounds around Atchison and Holt counties.

Poor Boyz BBQ & Grill was founded by Tina Carter and Ginger Forbes with a mission to serve homemade food and bring people together. The food truck’s name honors a special group of friends known as “The Poor Boyz” who became a source of strength and support for Tina after the passing of her late husband.

The kitchen is led by Ginger and Starla Livengood, serving up BBQ favorites, sand-wiches, and sides with friendly hometown service from the entire Poor Boyz crew. The food truck is open at the intersection of 1st and Main streets in Tarkio Tuesday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m unless posted otherwise. Customers are encouraged to follow Poor Boyz Bbq & Grill on Facebook for daily specials, venue locations, and other updates or call 712-671-9116. In addition to serving the Tarkio area, Poor Boyz BBQ & Grill is available for community events, fundraisers, and private bookings.

The owners’ goal is simple: to provide great homemade food, friendly service, and a welcoming place where everyone feels like family. Picnic tables are available for everyone visiting the truck on Main Street in Tarkio. They can’t wait to serve you!