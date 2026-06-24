Simmons Service of Fairfax, Missouri, was this year’s Tarkio Rodeo Grand Marshal. Members of the Tarkio Rodeo Association presented them with a plaque. Pictured, from left to right, are: front row – Jeff Riley (Tarkio Rodeo member), Vickie Simmons, Lyn Simmons, Bud Simmons, and Cody Joesting (Tarkio Rodeo member); and back row – Dalton Riley and Ronnie Thomson (Tarkio Rodeo members).

Vickie, Lyn, and Bud Simmons with Simmons Service of Fairfax were the Tarkio Rodeo Parade Grand Marshals and rode in the parade Saturday, June 20, 2026.

This year, Tarkio PRCA rodeo officials selected Simmons Service of Fairfax as the Rodeo and Rodeo Parade Grand Marshal. Ted Simmons and his wife, Vickie, began Simmons MFA Service in 1976, leasing it from MFA Oil Company. Ted’s brother, Bud Simmons, joined them while still in high school and in 1981 started working full time. Norman Simmons, their father, considered himself the “boss” and enjoyed going on service calls with Bud while Ted maintained the shop.

In 1994, Ronald Thomson, Donald Thomson, and Jeff Riley approached Simmons Service to see if they would like to be a sponsor for the Tarkio Rodeo. Ted and Bud gladly accepted and have been a sponsor ever since.

Back in 2017, Bud and his wife, Lyn, purchased the building from MFA and the business officially became Simmons Service, LLC. Sadly in 2021, Ted passed away from pancreatic cancer. It was then that Paul Whittington started working in the shop part-time.

Over the years, the station employed several school-to-work students from both Fairfax High School and Tarkio High School. One of those students was Blake Simmons, a nephew to Bud and Ted. Blake began working full-time at the shop after graduation in 2025. Now Blake is running Simmons Tire, LLC, specializing in farm and semi-truck tires. The Simmons guys and their workers continue to provide outstanding auto service and the Tarkio Rodeo appreciates their never-ending support not only to the rodeo itself, but the Atchison County community as a whole.