The American Legion members march with pride down Main Street in the Tarkio Rodeo Parade.

The vehicles that participated in the Doug Summa Memorial Car Show also drove in the Tarkio Rodeo Parade on Saturday.

Even the dogs got their 15 minutes of fame by riding in the parade.

Tarkio Tech and Farmers State Bank were some of the local businesses which had entries in the Tarkio Rodeo Parade.

Tiny baby Riley McGinness might have been the youngest person in attendance at the Tarkio Rodeo Parade. She’s pictured with Makayla Drummond, Hadley McGinness, Marly Frenzel, and Josh McGinness.

Liberty Theatre actresses Kristi Spellman and Erica Taylor joined the other cast members of Disney’s “Descendants The Musical” in the parade.

Waylon Murry was so excited every time someone threw him candy along the parade route.

The East Atchison cheerleaders carried the Tarkio Rodeo banner and led the rodeo entrants of the parade.

Brooke Eaton and Mike Shaw were in one of the Tarkio Volunteer Fire Department trucks in the Tarkio Rodeo Parade.

Nathan and Jaycee Nell rode their horses in the Tarkio Rodeo Parade.