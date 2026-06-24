The room, complete with tables and chairs, is available for events with owners Donovan and Dara Spears providing set-up and clean-up.

The Halo salt sauna at The Hawthorn Room in Tarkio is a dry, infrared heat sauna with the addition of other opportunities of therapy including chromotherapy and a red light tower.

There are a few “photo op spots” in The Hawthorn Room for guests to pose in front of.

The Hawthorn Room and Hawthorn Salt Sauna are now open for business on Main Street in Tarkio under the ownership of Dara and Donovan Spears. Named after Missouri’s official state flower, The Hawthorn Room is a beautifully designed event space with rustic elegance – perfect for hosting weddings, showers, meetings, receptions, tea parties, and a variety of special events. The building is the original hardware store at 402 Main Street. Following the hardware store, the building became the Atchison County Historical Society Museum and lastly Boundless Grace. The Hawthorn Room has original 14 foot tin ceilings, hardwood floors, and many of the original wooden cabinetry display pieces from the hardware store.

The beauty of the building alone can make for many photo opportunities and backgrounds to capture pictures of your special moments. The building is left decorated for the seasons; however, if clients would like to decorate the space for their event they are welcome to bring in any decorations they desire. The Hawthorn Room events space has an available kitchen with a refrigerator, sink, microwave, stove, and stainless steel prep table available to make prep and serving for an event a breeze.

If your family has outgrown your home for the holidays and special occasions, they can help. Together with A Place On Main, another event space in Tarkio, the Spears’ goal is to make your most important moments seamless, memorable, and just a little bit easier to plan. Staff will set up tables and chairs at the clients’ request and staff will do the clean up. Clients only need to take the trash out back and remove their personal items. There is no need to clean your home before and after events, just relax and let these venues do the work.

The salt sauna is a Halo Sauna within the Hawthorn Room. Unlike most saunas, the Halo sauna is a dry, infrared heat sauna with the addition of other opportunities of therapy including chromotherapy and a red light tower. Clients can choose to use the therapy options individually or all together to help meet their health needs.

Salt is researched to be a toothbrush for your lungs. It draws out moisture, mucus, impurities, kills microbes and helps with inflammation in your airways and on your skin, helping those who suffer with allergies, COPD, emphysema, acne, eczema, colds, flu, bronchitis, asthma, stress, anxiety, and fatigue. Salt can even help athletes by increasing their stamina, oxygen saturation, endurance, and recovery times. It is safe for all ages to use. Studies show the red light tower can be used to help reduce inflammation, increase blood circulation and collagen production. It also reduces pain and swelling, increases joint health and facial texture, promotes hair growth, reduces stretch marks, wrinkles, fine lines, and age spots. Chromotherapy uses colors to treat emotional and physical disturbances. Colors can energize, purify skin, help indigestion and stress, help relax, stimulate the circulatory system, strengthen your veins and arteries, and many other health benefits. The infrared heat penetrates deep into muscles to soothe stiffness and soreness. It can also help reduce stress, increase blood flow, reduce cortisol, and help detoxify your body.

To learn more about the Hawthorn Room venue or Salt Sauna, you can find them on Facebook, Instagram, or hawthornsaltsauna.com. The sauna is available to book sessions 24/7 to help meet the needs of their clients’ busy lives. Owner Dara Spears remarked, “We would be happy to answer any of your questions or book sauna or venue dates at 657-706-4059. We are excited to continue to offer the area a place to make memories in our venues. Now with the addition of the sauna, we hope to make our clients happier, feel better, and healthier!”