The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, June 11, 2026. Present at the meeting were: Curtis Livengood, Presiding Commissioner; North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, North District Commissioner; Richard Burke, South District Commissioner; Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission; and Okema Galston, Administrative Assistant of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Month end department reports were reviewed and approved.

May additions and abatements to the tax books were approved as follows:

Personal Property – May 2026: Additions to the tax books were: 2025, $4,616.48; 2024, $1,364.11; 2023, $402.98; and 2022, $22.43. There were no abatements to the May 2026 tax books.

There were no additions or abatements to the May 2026 real property or ag rock tax books.

Mark Manchester, Assistant Director of Emergency Management-911, reviewed the bids that were opened on May 15 for six new laptops and a new server for 911 and the sheriff’s office. These items will be purchased using money from a cyber security grant. Of the four companies that provided bids, Assistant Director Manchester recommended that the county purchase the laptops from MTE and purchase the server from Midwest Data Center. The commissioners voted unanimously to purchase the six laptops from MTE and the server from Midwest Data Center using monies from a cyber security grant. Further discussion was that there needs to be a meeting with the sheriff’s office and Midwest Data Center regarding their need for and usage on a new server before final purchase is made.

Kevin Rost with Goldberg Group Architects was in to report on findings of utility location on a possible site for a law enforcement facility. This is still in the feasibility study stage.

Citizen selection for the Board of Equalization board was discussed. Sam O’Riley and Craig Corken severed last year. The commission agreed to reach out to see if they would be willing to serve again.

The commission reviewed and signed the construction agreement with Cuttin’ it Close, Professional Landscaping and Lawn Care, Maryville, Missouri, for landscaping along the front steps. The new landscaping will help with the erosion along the sides of the steps.

Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission, presented the following expanded/updated policies for review: AI, Social Media, Password Protection, Record Retention, Electronic Record Retention, Text Message Record Retention, and Annual Driving Record. Following review of the policies, the commissioners voted to approve and sign all policies presented. The formal signed copies of all policies are kept on file in the county clerk’s office.

Rhonda Wiley, Emergency Management Director, was in to discuss departmental updates. She informed the commission that her department will receive a $1,000 grant to help defer costs of celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Atchison County Emergency Management-911 office.

The Atchison County Commission will not meet June 18 due to all commissioners attending the Northwest Region Commissioners meeting in St. Joseph.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, June 16, 2026, for a special session. Present at the meeting were: Curtis Livengood, Presiding Commissioner; Jim Quimby, North District Commissioner; Richard Burke, South District Commissioner; Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission; and Okema Galston, Administrative Assistant of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order and turned it over to Dawson Miessler and Cyrus Loar, auditors with McBride, Lock & Associates, LLC. Dawson reported that McBride and Lock were engaged by the state to perform the financial audit of Atchison County for 2025 and this meeting would serve as the official opening.

Dawson thanked the office holders for their timely responses and submitting all the requested documents in advance of their onsite visit. He stated that the only prior finding that was noted in the prior audit was ARPA funds that were not immediately budgeted when received. Clerk Taylor noted her response to that finding stating that the funds had not been expected at the preparation of the budget, were received at the very end of the year, deposited, and no expenses were made until the new formal budget was prepared. Dawson noted that the finding was immediately addressed. He inquired if the commission had any concerns of any fraudulent actions by any office holder or if there were any ongoing litigation issues. The commission responded they had no fraudulent concerns but were currently in litigation with several other counties in the state regarding SB3. Dawson and Cyrus had no other concerns for the commission.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.