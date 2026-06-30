The City of Fairfax Board of Aldermen held a regular meeting June 22, 2026. The meeting was called to order by Tabitha Wintz, mayor, at 5:30 p.m. Roll was taken. Also in attendance were: Ashley Grossman, Debra Wyatt, Ryan Kingery, and Stephanie Stevens, aldermen; Terry Miller, city treasurer; Christy Stevens, city clerk; Mike Lewis, public works superintendent; and John Brown, temporary city employee.

The aldermen voted to approve the tentative agenda

They also approved the regular minutes of May 19, 2026, and accounts payable.

Old Business

The council discussed the fire department’s grant they have been working on to get a new fire truck. A public hearing for the grant will be held at city hall on Friday, July 10, at 5:30 p.m.

New Business

The Fairfax Improvement Foundation had inquired about removing some trees at the park and planting new ones. The subject was tabled to the next meeting so the city workers and a representative from Fairfax Improvement Foundation can meet to discuss which trees to remove.

Staff Reports

Terry Miller, city treasurer, reported that all accounts are in balance. A CD matured and Terry gave the following rates: 4 month CD, 3.90% APY; 8 month CD, 3.75% APY; or 12 month CD, 3.90% APY. The aldermen voted unanimously to go with the 12 month CD with a 3.90% APY.

Christy Stevens, city clerk, reported that the annual water and sewer primacy fees will be included on the August water bills. She will also have the six month budget review at next month’s meeting. There will be new hours at City Hall starting next week until August 24. City Hall will be open 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon Monday through Friday with phone calls being accepted from 12:00 noon to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mike Lewis, public works superintendent, reported that they have been busy doing repairs and maintenance around town and delivering dirt and rock to residents. They have begun flushing hydrants this week and plan to start patching pot holes when done with the hydrants. Both Mike and Ky White, maintenance tech, will start their water distribution classes next month. John Brown mentioned he would be around to help while the other two are at classes.

The aldermen voted unanimously to go into executive session to discuss personnel at 6:10 p.m.

The council came out of executive session at 6:30 p.m.

The regular meeting was adjourned at 6:30 p.m. The next meeting is Tuesday, July 14, at 5:30 p.m.