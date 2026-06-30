The City of Tarkio Board of Aldermen met Wednesday June 10, 2026, at City Hall. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited at 6:00 p.m. Deputy Clerk Becky Jones conducted roll call. Present were Mayor Jeff Agnew, and councilmen Scott Walker, Jeff Olson, and James Navin. Scott Poppa was absent. City of Tarkio employees present were: Chief Tyson Gibbons, Animal Control and Park Supervisor Chris Niles, and Street Superintendent Jamie Quimby. Visitors present were: Kade Perry, Perry’s Plumbing; Kenney Hales, City Auditor; Payton Bell, Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments; Jessica Walker, Sara Lester, Vicky Riley, Lyla Walker, Grace Walker, Sharon McCall, Vicky Rogers, and Mike Klosek, Sr.

Mayor Agnew asked for the approval of May 12, 2026, regular meeting minutes as distributed. The aldermen voted to approve the minutes as distributed.

Kade Perry with Perry’s Plumbing was present to inform the city about the water issues at the old St. Joseph Light and Power building. The alley is causing some of the issue when there is a large rain. James Quimby was present and informed Mr. Perry that he will be meeting with Herzog to see what kind of solution can be done for the water problems in this area.

Sara Lester was present to give her opinions on the problems and concerns of the city. She received a letter on her goats, which are not allowed in the R-1 district of the city and wondered if anyone else who had farm type animals in the city received the letter. She was also concerned about the under-age children driving golf carts, ATVS, etc. on the streets and in the alleys. She mentioned she believes there are several ordinances that are not enforced and need to be changed or removed from the code book. Mayor Agnew suggested that the board members attempt to read through the code book and make suggestions to what changes need to be made.

Kenney Hales presented the board with the 2025-2026 annual audit report. Mr. Hales suggested to the board they should invest some of the funds into CDs. He also recommended the board look at planning a few years in advance when they need to purchase vehicles and any other more expensive projects, for long term planning.

Peyton Bell with Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments gave a report on Safer Roads for Northwest Missouri. She encouraged the board to visit their website and enter any areas that may be of a concern and to send pictures. The Regional Council of Governments also has many programs: Keep your Keys for people 55 and older, and First Impact, which educates parents about Missouri graduated driver’s license. The Regional Council also performs child safety seat checks; and offers a program, Shift the Culture, that will come to your school and educate on driving safety. Check out their website at www.nwmorcog.org/nwmosaferoads.

Mayor Agnew made an appointment of Keevan Baker to be on the Tarkio Water Board to replace Corey Martin. Olson made a motion to accept Keevan Baker to the Tarkio Board of Public Works, Navin seconded the motion. Two ayes voted in favor of the motion and one nay against. The motion passed.

Mayor Agnew asked that Vicky Rogers be added to the Atchison County Wholesale Water Commission Board. The aldermen voted unanimously to approve Rogers to the board.

Mayor Agnew asked that Danny Martin be placed as an alternate on the Atchison County Wholesale Water Commission Board. The aldermen voted unanimously to approve Martin as an alternate on the board.

Mayor Agnew requested the board to approve Sherlock Enterprises, d/b/a River Rock Lanes for a caterer’s permit to serve liquor at the Tarkio Community Building Saturday, July 11, 2026, for the Community Hospital-Fairfax Dueling Piano Show. The caterer’s permit was approved unanimously.

Department Reports

Scott Poppa – Fire and Board of Public Works. Poppa was not present.

Scott Walker: The company finished the work on the tennis court and now there is a problem with the coating. They are to return next week June 15-19, 2026. The pool is up and going with 13 guards employed. The Park Board will be adding a credit card fee for the use of anyone’s card for concession, pool, etc. The ball park scoreboard is having issues again. All the numbers are not working. Swimming lessons will be June 29 to July 3. Tarkio Parks and Recreation is planning a Par 3 Golf Tournament at the Tarkio Golf Course on Saturday, June 27, and a triathlon on Saturday, August 8, 2026. Sign up at https://www.facebook.com/tarkioparks.

Jeff Olson – Streets:

• Repairs/Equipment: No major repairs this last month,

• RV Park: There is one camper at this time and two other sites have been reserved.

• Weather Event: There has been an abundant amount of rain lately, so there have been many issues with alleys washing out and other drainage issues. The crew will continue to try and address them. Along with the drainage issues there have also been several large limbs drop because of the added water weight. Half of one tree fell because of the wet ground and the other half was removed because it was leaning towards a house and in danger of falling.

• Brush Pile: This area is being used as it should be. It is filling up as it will when there have been so many limbs fall.

• Trees: There have been more trees taken out because of danger. They are also going to work with Tanner Martin and Mike Poppa again to trim low hanging branches like they did last year. They will be concentrating on north-south streets because last year most of the low branches were done on east-west streets.

• Banners: The senior banners have been taken down. As far as he knows the veterans banners are supposed to go back up this fall. He will work with Evergy again to get this done.

• Drainage at 10th & Pine: Olson received an estimate from Liles Construction to fix the drainage on the north side of Pine Street between 10th and 11th and Pine. When this was done it was done with corrugated single walled pipe. This would be replaced with double walled smooth pipe. Because there is so much fiber and other utilities in this area a hydrovac will have to be used. By doing this it should minimize or completely fix the issues that NAPA has with water getting into their building.

• Rip Rap: There may be someone interested in taking a lot of the rip rap pile off of our hands.

• Weeds: With all the rain it has been a challenge to keep the weeds sprayed, we are trying though.

There is an issue with drainage at 10th and Pine Streets and the cost to solve this problem will be around $11,000.00.

Mayor Agnew – Airport: The air show will be July 10 (night show) and the main show will be Saturday, July 11, 2026, at the Gould Peterson Municipal Airport.

Chris Niles – Animal Control: There was one dog in the pound and it was adopted out by Paw Prints. Meek has removed the water hydrant at the tennis court then Tanner will be doing some dirt work in the area.

Chief Gibbons – Police: Chief Gibbons gave his report on calls for all officers. A total of 169 cases were logged for the past month. Letters for nuisance violations went out to 18 residents. The K-9 Tournament on May 29, 2026, went great. There was a domestic assault, DUI and missing person call besides many other various traffic contacts, citations and arrest.

Jones – Financials: The reports were sent out to members by e-mail and printed. No questions were asked.

The meeting adjourned at 7:30 p.m. The next regular City Council meeting will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall. All citizens are welcome and encouraged to attend.