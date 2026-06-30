Community Hospital-Fairfax (CH-F) will hold a high-energy dueling piano show by Howl at the Moon’s Howl2Go Saturday, July 11, 2026, at the Tarkio Community Building.

Those with VIP Access passes may enter at 5:00 p.m. At 5:30 p.m., the cash bar opens and food trucks will begin serving food. The doors will open for general admission at 6:00 p.m. The music begins at 7:00 p.m. with a family friendly dueling piano set for all ages. An intermission will be held from 8:15 to 8:45 p.m. and then an after dark dueling piano set will be held for ages 16 and up. Bring cash to request your favorite songs.

To purchase tickets, visit https://ticketstripe.com/CHF_Pianos26. An email will be sent for you to create an account to access your tickets and then you can either print your tickets, screenshot them, or save to your Apple wallet.

Proceeds from the show go to purchasing life-saving equipment for patients at CH-F.

There is no reserved seating for this event. Come early to get your preferred table or seat. No outside food or drinks are permitted in the venue, except for those provided by on-site vendors. You do not have to purchase a Dueling Piano Show ticket to enjoy food and drinks from the outdoor vendors.