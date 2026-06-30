The second East Atchison Run With the Wolves 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run will be held Saturday, July 11, 2026, in Tarkio. The 5K will begin at 8:00 a.m. and the 1 Mile Fun Run will begin at 9:15 a.m.

Support the East Atchison Wolves Cross Country Team by participating. Casual joggers/walkers looking to get some exercise and socialize, as well as serious runners looking for a new personal best are invited to take part. The event starts in the parking lot of the Tarkio Activity Center, moves onto the streets of Tarkio down and around Niedermeyer Park, back up to the TAC, around Tarkio High School, and finishes back in the TAC parking lot. The roads will be lightly marked and a lead vehicle or runner as well as volunteer field marshals will be on the route to help direct you. Water bottles will be provided at the start/finish line and a water station will be set up around the 1-1.25 mile mark at Niedermeyer Park. Pacers will be available from the team who will be running a variety of times from 20-30 minutes in the 5K.

All runners who signed up before June 29 will receive a complementary event shirt, and all runners who sign up before Friday, July 10, will be timed and be eligible for medals. If you missed the sign-up deadline or are not interested in the shirt or timing, you can sign up the day of the event. However, organizers cannot guarantee that they will have extra shirts or timing available for you. Medals will be awarded to the top 3 runners of each of the following age groups: 0-19, 20-35, 36-50, and 51+. Medals will also be awarded to all children under the age of 10 who finish the 5K or the 1 Mile Fun Run.

If you would like to support the team and do not want to run, donations are being accepted and shirts are available for purchase. Additionally, if you would like to sponsor the event and get your company name on the shirts, please contact the event sponsor at schkam@tarkio.k12.mo.us. To sign up, visit www.adventuresignup.com/Race/MO/Tarkio/East AtchisonsRunWiththeWolves.