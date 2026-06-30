Free summer meals for all kids and teens are available weekdays through the Kids’ Summer Meals program. The Tarkio Nutrition Center, located at 412 Main Street in Tarkio, will serve breakfast and lunch – completely free for every child in the community. Breakfast for kids will be served from 8:00 to 9:00 a.m. Lunch for kids will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Families in Fairfax can pre-order lunch Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, but must call 660-736-5725 by 9:00 a.m. that day. Meals are reserved on a first‑come, first‑served basis, so be sure to call in advance. Meals can be picked up from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Fairfax branch of the Atchison County Library, located at 118 E. Main Street in Fairfax.

The menu is:

July 1: Breakfast – Waffles; Lunch – Chicken nachos, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, or ham/turkey sandwich

July 2: Breakfast – Oatmeal; Lunch – Goulash, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, or ham/turkey sandwich

July 3: Closed for Independence Day

July 6: Breakfast – Poptarts; Lunch – Big Mac salad, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, or ham/turkey sandwich

July 7: Breakfast – Toast; Lunch – Chicken patty, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, or ham/turkey sandwich

July 8: Breakfast – Waffles; Lunch – Breakfast sandwich, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, or ham/turkey sandwich

Kids’ Event

Get ready for a delicious adventure under the sun! The Tarkio Nutrition Site will host a special “Solar Oven S’mores” event for kids on Friday, July 24, from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. This hands-on workshop is the perfect way to combine science and snacking as participants learn how to harness the power of the sun to melt the perfect marshmallow. It’s an engaging, educational experience that turns a classic treat into a brilliant STEM discovery. Spots are limited and pre-registration is required.