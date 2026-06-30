Colonel Michael A. Turner, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, reminds Missouri’s travelers and boaters to make smart choices and celebrate safely during the Independence Day holiday.

Due to ongoing road construction across the state, the Patrol encourages travelers to use the MoDOT Traveler Information Map when planning their trips. The map provides up-to-date information on road closures, delays, construction zones, and alternate routes. You can download the app for free to your smart device or access it here. Motorists and boaters are reminded to follow all of Missouri’s laws, be courteous, buckle up when traveling in a vehicle, and wear a life jacket when near, on, or in the water.

During the 2025 Fourth of July counting period, 13 people were killed and 415 were injured in 993 traffic crashes across Missouri. Troopers arrested 118 people for driving while intoxicated. During the same period, there were 11 boating crashes, which included four injuries and no fatalities. Troopers also made 13 boating while intoxicated arrests.

The 2026 July Fourth holiday counting period will begin at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2026, and continue through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2026.

All available troopers will patrol Missouri roadways and waterways to enforce traffic and boating laws and to offer assistance as needed. The Patrol will participate in Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness & Reduction Effort) and Operation Dry Water over the holiday weekend. Operation Dry Water specifically targets impaired vessel operators.

Missouri’s boaters are encouraged to remain alert for other boats and swimmers and to exercise courtesy and good judgment on the water. Never operate a vessel if you have consumed alcohol. Boaters should also remember that Missouri Law prohibits the discharge of fireworks from a vessel. Leave all fireworks in a safe place on the shore. Boaters are reminded to watch their wake, share the waterways responsibly, and help ensure the safety of everyone enjoying Missouri’s lakes and rivers.

The public is encouraged to call the Patrol’s Emergency Report Line 800-525-5555 or *55 on your cellular phone if they witness criminal activity or experience an emergency. These emergency numbers are operational for both highway and water emergencies.

If your Independence Day celebration includes alcohol or other impairing substances, designate a sober operator for your vehicle or vessel. A simple decision can save a life.